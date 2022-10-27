Heads Up / False Creek

Enjoy All the Cooking Action, at the 13th Annual ‘From Farms to Forks’ Tasting Event

It’s that time of year again: Growing Chefs is hosting their 13th annual From Farms to Forks harvest kitchen party on November 6th!

As usual, guests are invited to feast your eyes on BC’s finest chefs in action, and meet the local growers and producers providing them with their inspiration – all while tasting your way through the finished products of their combined forces, with wine pairings from Mission Hill Family Estate Winery. Also on the menu: a live auction in support of the Growing Chefs’ edible education programs (non-attendees can also show your love by participating in the online version). Learn more about all the cool things Growing Chefs does with BC children and families here.

This year’s event will be spreading out through the dining room and teaching kitchens of the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts beginning at 5:30pm on Sunday, November 6th. Tickets are $250 each, including all of the food and drinks. Get yours here before they’re gone!

Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts
Neighbourhood: False Creek
1505 W 2nd Ave #101, Vancouver, BC | 604) 734-4488 | WEBSITE
