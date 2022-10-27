James Iranzad and James Langford-Smith on All Things Michelin and Their Fave Vancouver Dishes

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

Another episode with James Iranzad and James Langford-Smith is here! In this latest instalment, we discuss Michelin coming to Vancouver, and make our picks as to who will gain a star. We then shift gears to weigh in on our personal favourite Vancouver restaurant dishes. This episode has all the hallmarks of our classic “triple J” banter. Do enjoy.