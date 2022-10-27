Track and Food

James Iranzad and James Langford-Smith on All Things Michelin and Their Fave Vancouver Dishes

Portrait

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

Another episode with James Iranzad and James Langford-Smith is here! In this latest instalment, we discuss Michelin coming to Vancouver, and make our picks as to who will gain a star. We then shift gears to weigh in on our personal favourite Vancouver restaurant dishes. This episode has all the hallmarks of our classic “triple J” banter. Do enjoy.

St. Lawrence’s JC Poirier on Québec, Culture, Values, and His Upcoming Cookbook

The restaurateur recently spoke at length about his career, his cooking philosophy, how Where the River Narrows (dropping November 8th, 2022) came about and what he hopes readers will take away from it.
From Bougie Kebabs to Classy Cabbage Rolls: Introducing the Track & Food Fantasy Restaurant Draft

This week Jamie Mah, along with Vancouver restaurateur, James Iranzad, and hospitality industry veteran, James Langford-Smith, build their imaginary restaurant concept 'dream teams'.
Talking Plants and People with Author and Professor, Liz Carlisle

Jamie Mah and Liz Carlisle discuss her recently published book, Healing Grounds - Climate, Justice, and the Deep Roots of Regenerative Farming.
Casey Greabeiel and Chris Decock on Bringing an Alberta-Born Bar to Vancouver

An insightful and enthusiastic chat with the co-owners of Greta, Gastown's new Arcade Bar concept.