Head to Chinatown for the Say Hey ‘House of Haunted Hotdogs’ Halloween Party

One night only, this Friday, October 28th, Say Hey Café & Deli is transforming into the ‘House of Haunted Hotdogs’, for a scary-delicious Halloween party…

Just for the occasion, the Chinatown lunch spot will be reopening at nighttime, fully decked out in spooky decor. From 7pm onwards, they will be serving up a special ‘haunted hot dog’ menu, along with a list of on-theme concoctions to drink. Stick around to let loose in the dark at their ‘lights off’ dance party and go head-to-head with other partiers via some late night beer pong. Costumes aren’t necessary, but if you’ve got one (or an idea for one) that you’re proud of, then take not that there will be a prize for best costume, as voted by the staff.

No tickets are required, but do Say Hey a favour and let them know you’re planning on showing up by making your free reservation here. See you on Friday!