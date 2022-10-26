Windfall Cider Announces Expansive Snackbar Menu in Partnership with Chef Douglas Lee

The Goods from Windfall Cider

Vancouver, BC | Now through its first summer of operation in its production and tasting room, located in the vibrant Shipyards Brewery District in North Vancouver, Windfall is ready to expand its menu offerings – and is doing it boldly.

“Eclectic, produce-driven and ultimately fun small bites that can turn into a very exciting full meal and pair beautifully with our ciders,” is how Nathaly and Jeff describe the new menu, which is attentively put together by Chef Douglas Lee, who worked together with Nathaly while opening East Vancouver’s La Tana in 2019.

Available Wednesday through Sunday, with a Happy Hour offering from 1-5pm (to go along with their $5 Happy Hour ciders), the complete menu is available from 5-10 pm. A $45 per person “Secret Business” tasting menu offers 6+ items highlighting off-menu dishes. It’s unlike anything else on the North Shore – perfect for those who want to try a little bit of everything and leave the decision-making to the Chef. Vegan, vegetarian, celiac, and allergies are easily accommodated.

Chef Lee’s whimsical approach to food and the desire to further their mission to highlight the exceptional pair-ability of craft cider with food is what compelled Jeff and Nathaly to venture into the menu expansion. Confident in the growing and developing North Shore craft scene, they appreciate the demand for more sophisticated fare on Esplanade.

Windfall Cider is Vancouver’s first Urban Cidery, founded by husband and wife team Nathaly and Jeff Nairn in 2018. They recently opened their brick-and-mortar location in North Vancouver while they continue to broaden their locally produced cider across the province.