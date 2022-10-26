Celebrate Latin American Heritage Month on Granville Island, Until Nov. 2

Latin American Heritage Month is still going strong (until next Wednesday, November 2nd), and Latincouver is celebrating with a whole range of festivities.

All week long, party your way from Colombia to Brazil with events celebrating Latin American dance, music, cuisine and culture. Highlights include ‘Flamenco, Tango and Wine‘ (exactly what it sounds like) on Wednesday, October 27th, and a massive two-day market this weekend (October 29-30). The latter will be featuring more than two-dozen vendors from Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, Mexico and Argentina, plus live music, latin flavours, hot drinks, cold beer, and lots of fun activities for attendee of all ages. Also not to be missed: a free community gathering for Día de los Muertos (a day traditionally dedicated to celebrating life and remembering those we’ve lost) on Tuesday, November 1st.

In addition to all of the special events, over the next week you can also participate in a number of Latin-inspired workshops, where you can explore Capoeira martial arts and dance, groove to Afro Zumba beats, learn the basics of Salsa dance, and more. Kids can also get into the LAHM spirit by decorating Calaveritas de Azucar (decorative skulls made with sugar) and making Papel Picado (tissue paper crafts). Most of the planned workshops are free to attend with registration but space is limited!

The majority of things will be happening at the Old Bridge indoor parking on Granville Island. For a detailed schedule of events and workshops, plus locations and how to register, head over here.