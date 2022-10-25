What’s Coming Up from Stretch Yoga This November

The Goods from STRETCH Yoga

Vancouver, BC | We are an eclectic collective of people interested in flexibility… of mind and body. We love to practice a wide range of yoga styles, sometimes with live music and always with a keen interest to find more inner space, more inner peace. We think of yoga as a proto science from long ago, an intuition that contemplative practices are part of what makes us humans. We are strivers and movers, art lovers, bright space dwellers, and we would like to share our yoga with you.

Here is what Stretch Yoga has to offer for the month of November:

SPECIAL CLASS HIGHLIGHTS

On-going on the regular schedule: Tuesday evenings Yin class with live music – 7:30pm for 75 minutes with STRETCH co-owner Boyd Thomson and musician Mariah Mennie. Friday evenings Cozy Yoga (Hatha) class with live music – 6pm for 75 minutes with STRETCH co-owner Emmanuelle Rousseau and Juno award winner musician Ben Brown. Get more details and sign up at https://stretchvancouver.com/schedule.

Krav Maga Self-Defense

Free demo class with instructor Thomas Davin

Wednesday, November 9th, 6-7pm

Stretch is introducing a new class to our regular schedule and inviting everyone to participate for a free class on November 9th, from 6-7pm. No need for any special equipment, come in yoga/comfortable clothes, we have everything else (complimentary shower towel, mat, etc). Register for the free class on the STRETCH website at stretchvancouver.com/schedule.

About Krav Maga: Krav Maga was created in the early 1950s by Imi Lichtenfeld who was an expert in boxing, wrestling, and jujitsu, and also a gymnast. What he created and called KRAV MAGA (“combat with contact” in Hebrew) is not a mix of different approaches or techniques, but a complete and coherent method of self-defence unto itself. Created to serve as the official self-defence system for the Israeli army, it has been adopted by most of the special forces around the world. It incorporates movements that are natural and easy and teaches techniques to assist with facing the threats or attacks that are encountered in today’s world. Krav Maga is intuitive, easy to learn, and gives you the tools to be able to save your own or a loved one’s life – quickly. It is designed for real-life confrontations, allowing you to not only master hand-to-hand combat but to also become familiar with tools such as knives, sticks, and other modern weapons that you may find yourself confronted with. Krav Maga is among the most efficient and realistic approaches to self-defence and combat!



Ben Brown’s Album Release

Soft Metals Album Release + Installation

Friday, November 25th, 8pm

$10 at the door

Soft Metals is the new solo album by Ben Brown released on Phonometrograph records, recorded at Stretch. The music takes inspiration from the weekly slow flow classes hosted by Emmanuelle Rousseau and Ben, the warm resonance of the studio itself, and a sense of limbo in lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic. This event celebrates the release of Soft Metals and the opening of Amanda Cassidy’s new installation inspired by music from the album. Ben Brown will be playing a solo set of metallophone music. “[Ben Brown] brings a child-like curiosity to anything you toss at him. He is an outstanding improvisation drummer.” — Katie Duck

WORKSHOP

Rocket 3 – 90 Min Practice with Risto Duggan

November 26th, 2-3:30pm

$25 Early Bird | $30 Day-Of

Are you a Rocket lover ready to level up? Rocket 3 is here and Risto can’t wait to take you on a whole other journey. Join us for our monthly 90-min practice introducing and refining the Rocket 3 sequence. This specially expanded timeframe will allow space to explore and workshop the many challenges and delights offered by this practice. Expect to come back down to earth feeling strong, energized, and with an appreciation for how all of the Rocket Practices (1, 2 & 3) work together to get you where you want to go! Register at www.stretchvancouver.com/events.