Main St. Brewing’s ‘Naked Fox’ IPA Grabs Gold at Inaugural Canada Beer Cup

The Goods from Main St. Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Main St. Brewing’s flagship Naked Fox India Pale Ale struck gold at the 2022 Canada Beer Cup during an online ceremony held by the Canadian Craft Brewers Association on Sunday afternoon.

The Canada Beer Cup is a new national competition that celebrates independently owned and operated breweries across Canada by showcasing the quality and innovation of craft beer from coast to coast. More than 200 Canadian breweries submitted over 1,300 entries for the inaugural event and were judged by a 40-member panel of top-ranked international beer talent selected by Head Judge and beer writer Stephen Beaumont.

Named in honour of the Fox Cabaret — a local live-music and entertainment landmark in Mount Pleasant a stone’s throw from the brewery that previously had a mentioned-only-in-whispers past life as an adult theatre — Naked Fox has been part of the brewery’s core lineup of beer since its debut in 2016.

Twenty-nine breweries from BC won 46 awards at the event, with eight joining Main St. in setting the gold standard. Port Alberni’s Dog Mountain Brewing, Langley’s Farm Country Brewing and Vancouver’s Callister Brewing Co. earned two gold medals apiece, while Langley’s KPU Brew Lab, Victoria’s Phillips Brewing and Malting, Maple Ridge’s Silver Valley Brewing Company and Penticton’s Neighbourhood Brewing each grabbed one gold.

The Canada Beer Cup accolade marks the second big honour for Main St. and its Naked Fox in 2022 — the beer also earned a silver medal in the American Style IPA category at the 2022 Canadian Brewing Awards that were held in Calgary in May.

“Our entire team is incredibly grateful for this recognition and to be among such great company in this craft brewing community we’re so lucky to have in BC,” said Main St. Co-Owner Nigel Pike. “Once again, we share this award with all our fans around BC, the bars and restaurants that pour the pints, and the BC Liquor Stores and private outlets that stock the ’Fox.”

For more on Main St. Brewing or to stay up to date on all the latest launches, go to mainstreetbeer.ca, become a fan of /MainStreetBeer on Facebook or follow @mainstreetbeer on Instagram.