Community News / East Vancouver

Summon Your Halloween Spirit with Sinister Cocktails at Odd Society

Portrait

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | The Odd Society Spirits gang has plenty of tricks and treats up their sleeves from October 27th to 30th, including a Halloween edition of our monthly ‘Odd Thursday’ music night.

Wickedly delicious cocktails will be featured all week and weekend long, including spellbinding Black Heart Manhattan Slushies, Last Word Shots, Fear Martinis, and a Nightmare Punch — share if you dare — made with candy-corn-infused East Van Vodka.

On Thursday, October 27, bar manager Mia Glanz will be stirring up spirits behind the bar, while DJ’s Chachou and Elio Agvaz slay beats in the lounge. Slash October 27th on your calendar, come dressed to impress — there will be prizes — and be prepared for a real scream of an evening!

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St. | 604-559-6745 | WEBSITE
Summon Your Halloween Spirit with Sinister Cocktails at Odd Society
Odd Society Spirits Set to Release Maple Rye Whisky in Advance of Father’s Day

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Dachi Dinner Parties Return for Three Saturdays, This November

Bar Gobo’s New Weekly “Joyride” Pop-Up Event Kicks Off November 6th

We Want to Make Our Skin Happy with Sunja Link’s New House Brand of Skincare Products

Join the Dosanko Team for an Izakaya-Style Pop-Up, One Night Only on Oct. 22nd

Get To Know Maria Ponce, Executive Chef for La Taqueria

Meet Mariana Rivera, Founder of The Art Shop

Popular

St. Lawrence’s JC Poirier on Québec, Culture, Values, and His Upcoming Cookbook

Dachi Dinner Parties Return for Three Saturdays, This November

Bar Gobo’s New Weekly “Joyride” Pop-Up Event Kicks Off November 6th

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Main St. Brewing’s ‘Naked Fox’ IPA Grabs Gold at Inaugural Canada Beer Cup
Community News / Chinatown

What’s Coming Up from Stretch Yoga This November
Community News

Satisfy Wicked Cravings with Kafka’s Spellbinding Treats

3 Places
Community News / Burnaby

Otherworldly Chocolate Treats from Mon Paris Pâtisserie Deliver the Perfect Bite