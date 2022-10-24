Summon Your Halloween Spirit with Sinister Cocktails at Odd Society

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | The Odd Society Spirits gang has plenty of tricks and treats up their sleeves from October 27th to 30th, including a Halloween edition of our monthly ‘Odd Thursday’ music night.

Wickedly delicious cocktails will be featured all week and weekend long, including spellbinding Black Heart Manhattan Slushies, Last Word Shots, Fear Martinis, and a Nightmare Punch — share if you dare — made with candy-corn-infused East Van Vodka.

On Thursday, October 27, bar manager Mia Glanz will be stirring up spirits behind the bar, while DJ’s Chachou and Elio Agvaz slay beats in the lounge. Slash October 27th on your calendar, come dressed to impress — there will be prizes — and be prepared for a real scream of an evening!