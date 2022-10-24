St. Lawrence’s JC Poirier on Québec, Culture, Values, and His Upcoming Cookbook

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

Can life get any better for chef and restaurateur, JC Poirier? His restaurant, the Québécois inspired, St. Lawrence, just won its third straight Restaurant of the Year Award from Vancouver Magazine, right on the heels of a third place finish in Canada’s Top 100. With Michelin on the way at the end of October, a star is certainly in his sights – whether it will be one or two remains to be seen.

Moreover, in addition to all of these accolades, Poirier’s new cookbook is dropping next month (November 8th). A loving homage to his home province of Québec, Where the River Narrows is a personal and entertaining journey tracing Poirier’s childhood, up to nights spent at home with his own two daughters, with delicious and detailed recipes dispersed throughout, perfected for all to enjoy. (FYI I’m an especially big fan of his pork chop recipe.)

Poirier and I recently spoke at length about his career, his cooking philosophy, how Where the River Narrows came about, and what he hopes readers will take away from it. Honest, humble, candid and soft-spoken, he is surely a joy to listen to…