Satisfy Wicked Cravings with Kafka’s Spellbinding Treats

The Goods from Kafka’s Coffee Roasting
Vancouver, BC | Halloween baking is full steam ahead at Kafka’s. Pastry chef Adi Kesslemen has unleashed her inner ‘Cookie Monster’ once again, priming Kafka’s for a sweet and spooky season. Dressed up as bats, pumpkins, and ghosts, classic sugar cookies awaken your Halloween spirit, while scream-worthy Alfajores veiled in dark chocolate cobwebs add a touch of black magic to your coffee break. Snatch up these charming cookies before they vanish from Kafka’s three locations (Great Northern Way, Gastown, and The Park Downtown); they’re available now through October 31.
Kafka’s Halloween Treats
Halloween Sugar Cookies, $4 — Classic sugar cookies disguised as charming bats, pumpkins, and ghosts.
Spider Web Alfajores, $3.75 — Dulce de leche sandwiched between two melt-in-your-mouth cookies draped with dark chocolate webs.
