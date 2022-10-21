Satisfy Wicked Cravings with Kafka’s Spellbinding Treats

The Goods from Kafka’s Coffee Roasting

Vancouver, BC | Halloween baking is full steam ahead at Kafka’s. Pastry chef Adi Kesslemen has unleashed her inner ‘Cookie Monster’ once again, priming Kafka’s for a sweet and spooky season. Dressed up as bats, pumpkins, and ghosts, classic sugar cookies awaken your Halloween spirit, while scream-worthy Alfajores veiled in dark chocolate cobwebs add a touch of black magic to your coffee break. Snatch up these charming cookies before they vanish from Kafka’s three locations (Great Northern Way, Gastown, and The Park Downtown); they’re available now through October 31.

Kafka’s Halloween Treats

Halloween Sugar Cookies, $4 — Classic sugar cookies disguised as charming bats, pumpkins, and ghosts.

Spider Web Alfajores, $3.75 — Dulce de leche sandwiched between two melt-in-your-mouth cookies draped with dark chocolate webs.

Kafka's Coffee Roasting (Great Northern Way) East Vancouver 120-577 Great Northern Way MAP

Kafka's Coffee Roasting (Gastown) Gastown 151 West Hastings St. (Opening soon) MAP