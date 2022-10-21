Back to: Satisfy Wicked Cravings with Kafka’s Spellbinding Treats
List Map

Satisfy Wicked Cravings with Kafka’s Spellbinding Treats

Article
Community News

Satisfy Wicked Cravings with Kafka’s Spellbinding Treats

Portrait

The Goods from Kafka’s Coffee Roasting

Vancouver, BC | Halloween baking is full steam ahead at Kafka’s. Pastry chef Adi Kesslemen has unleashed her inner ‘Cookie Monster’ once again, priming Kafka’s for a sweet and spooky season. Dressed up as bats, pumpkins, and ghosts, classic sugar cookies awaken your Halloween spirit, while scream-worthy Alfajores veiled in dark chocolate cobwebs add a touch of black magic to your coffee break. Snatch up these charming cookies before they vanish from Kafka’s three locations (Great Northern Way, Gastown, and The Park Downtown); they’re available now through October 31.

Kafka’s Halloween Treats

Halloween Sugar Cookies, $4 — Classic sugar cookies disguised as charming bats, pumpkins, and ghosts.

Spider Web Alfajores, $3.75 — Dulce de leche sandwiched between two melt-in-your-mouth cookies draped with dark chocolate webs.

Kafka's Coffee Roasting (Great Northern Way)
East Vancouver
120-577 Great Northern Way
MAP
Kafka's Coffee Roasting (Gastown)
Gastown
151 West Hastings St. (Opening soon)
MAP
Kafka's in the Park
Downtown
Vancouver City Park at Smithe and Richards
MAP

There are 0 comments

Popular

Museum of Vancouver Seeking to Fill Several Key Positions

Beer Brief, Vol. 67

Learn About Vancouver’s Cantonese BBQ Past at MOV’s “Making Space” Lunch and Learn Screening

Bar Gobo’s New Weekly “Joyride” Pop-Up Event Kicks Off November 6th

Chef Edward Tuson Of The Sooke Harbour House To Open The Edge

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Burnaby

Otherworldly Chocolate Treats from Mon Paris Pâtisserie Deliver the Perfect Bite
Community News / Kitsilano

Learn About Vancouver’s Cantonese BBQ Past at MOV’s “Making Space” Lunch and Learn Screening
Community News

Mister Ice Cream Announces New Sneaker-Inspired *Chi-Brülée’ Sandwich
Community News / Railtown Japantown

Try Belgard Kitchen’s New Butter Board, Available for a Limited Time Only