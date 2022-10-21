Heads Up / Hastings Sunrise

Dachi Dinner Parties Return for Three Saturdays, This November

Portrait

November is just around the corner, and that means the return of Dachi restaurant’s fun and worldly-inspired dinner parties! Tickets for these one-night-only events are bound to get scooped up well in advance, though, so consider this your fair warning…

This year’s edition of the Dachi dinner series features three very different cuisines: Nikkei (a delicious mash-up of Japanese and Peruvian cooking), Alsatian (from the Alsace region of France), and Japanese. Each themed menu, designed by Chef Ben Berwick and his team, will include five courses and pairings of (think cocktails, wine, and/or sake in true Dachi style).

Details for ‘Wish We Were There!’ (Alsace) on Saturday, November 12th, and ‘Pon Pon II’ (Japanese) on Saturday, November 19th – are still being hammered out, but get a sense of the tastiness to come by reading through the menu for Dachi’s first (Nikkei) dinner on November 5th:

For arrival: Barsol Pisco Sour

To start: papa rellena
togarashi spiced cancha
kabocha squash causa
w/ Clos Lenticus Traditional Method Blanc de Noir, Catalonia

Following: salmon tiradito, yuzu amarillo
w/ Kozaemon Sakura Junmai Ginjo Namanama

Next: sopa de chancho, miso, aji panca
w/ Senkin Nature Junmai Shizenshu

Main: soy braised beef short rib, quinoa, roasted squash
w/ Envinate Magan, Tenerife

To finish: yam ice cream sandwich, lime cookie, dulce de leche
w/ Leche de Monja – Pisco, condensed milk, egg, spice

Reservations for the Nikkei and Alsace dinners are already open, and can be made here. Ticket price is $160 per person including pairings and they will get snapped up quickly! Stay on top of all the important, delicious details by watching Dachi’s Instagram feed.

Dachi
Neighbourhood: Hastings Sunrise
2297 Hastings St. | WEBSITE
The Tricky Business of Finding Vancouver Restaurants Open on Monday (and/or Tuesday)

