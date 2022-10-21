Opportunity Knocks / Chinatown

Chinatown’s ‘Pizza Coming Soon’ is Seeking a Head Chef & Cooks

Portrait

The Goods from Pizza Coming Soon

Vancouver, BC | From the desk of Pizza Coming Soon Corp.: Hello my dogz! We are a bustling neighbourhood restaurant in the heart of Chinatown. We need a passionate, creative Head Chef to lead the show here at our eccentric and beloved snack bar.

Our name is Pizza Coming Soon, so we are flexible with the culinary direction of our spot as long as it makes sense for the neighbourhood, is delicious, and is not pizza.

As well, we’re immediately looking for full or part time Cooks. Afternoon ’til evening shifts with a fun team. Knowledge of Japanese food and kitchen experience is a preferred asset, but a good attitude and solid work ethic is even better. Please join our team.

We offer a competitive salary, good tips, medical benefits, early nights, and an already busy restaurant to develop menus and get creative in! Let’s sit down soon and discuss your vision, TODAY!

Our contact email for this is jobs@pizzacomingsoon.com.

Pizza Coming Soon
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
179 East Pender St. | WEBSITE
Chinatown’s ‘Pizza Coming Soon’ is Seeking a Head Chef & Cooks
Make Space On Your Calendar

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

Join the Dosanko Team for an Izakaya-Style Pop-Up, One Night Only on Oct. 22nd

On Liquor, Licensing and Loopholes, with Keenan Hood

Secrets of Chinatown Shops, with William Liu of Kam Wai Dim Sum

Head to Chinatown for ‘Cousins & Friends Fest’, Happening Sept. 23-25

What’s Pumping on the Speakers (and Headphones) of Patrick Hennessy

Get Stoked for the Pamplemousse Jus Pre-Harvest Dinner and Dance Party, September 9th

Popular

Museum of Vancouver Seeking to Fill Several Key Positions

Beer Brief, Vol. 67

Learn About Vancouver’s Cantonese BBQ Past at MOV’s “Making Space” Lunch and Learn Screening

Bar Gobo’s New Weekly “Joyride” Pop-Up Event Kicks Off November 6th

Chef Edward Tuson Of The Sooke Harbour House To Open The Edge

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Museum of Vancouver Seeking to Fill Several Key Positions
Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

New Cook Sought for the Farmer’s Apprentice and Grapes and Soda Team
Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Tocador’ on the Search for a Line Cook and Chef de Partie
Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Belgard Kitchen is Hiring a General Manager