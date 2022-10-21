Chinatown’s ‘Pizza Coming Soon’ is Seeking a Head Chef & Cooks

The Goods from Pizza Coming Soon

Vancouver, BC | From the desk of Pizza Coming Soon Corp.: Hello my dogz! We are a bustling neighbourhood restaurant in the heart of Chinatown. We need a passionate, creative Head Chef to lead the show here at our eccentric and beloved snack bar.

Our name is Pizza Coming Soon, so we are flexible with the culinary direction of our spot as long as it makes sense for the neighbourhood, is delicious, and is not pizza.

As well, we’re immediately looking for full or part time Cooks. Afternoon ’til evening shifts with a fun team. Knowledge of Japanese food and kitchen experience is a preferred asset, but a good attitude and solid work ethic is even better. Please join our team.

We offer a competitive salary, good tips, medical benefits, early nights, and an already busy restaurant to develop menus and get creative in! Let’s sit down soon and discuss your vision, TODAY!

Our contact email for this is jobs@pizzacomingsoon.com.