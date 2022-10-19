Otherworldly Chocolate Treats from Mon Paris Pâtisserie Deliver the Perfect Bite

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Burnaby, BC | Mon Paris Pâtisserie resurrects seasonal favourites, tempting trick-or-treaters with sinfully delicious, hallowed chocolates. Shop in-store or online for irresistible milk chocolate Jack-o’-lantern lollies ($4) filled with bewitching pumpkin spice caramel, and charming Jack-o’-lantern statues ($25) enchanted with a howling wolf silhouette and a signature caramel truffle. These spellbinding chocolate showpieces are haunting the shelves of this Burnaby shop for a limited time only.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s 2022 Halloween offerings are available now at Mon Paris Pâtisserie (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby). Orders for spooky treats – plus cakes, macarons, and chocolate boxes – can be placed online at monparis.ca/monparis-shop, in-person at 4396 Beresford St., Burnaby, or by phone at 604-564-5665.