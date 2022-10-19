Learn About Vancouver’s Cantonese BBQ Past at MOV’s “Making Space” Lunch and Learn Screening

The Goods from the Museum of Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver has a reputation for having some of the best Cantonese food in North America, something many locals have come to be proud of. But did you know that in the mid-1970s, local authorities shut down many of the Cantonese BBQ meat shops in Vancouver’s Chinatown? Apart from discrediting a centuries-old method of cooking, these closures also threatened the livelihood of many people in the community and access to their cultural foods. Eventually, activists in Chinatowns across Canada did prevail, and it’s thanks to them we still get to enjoy traditional Cantonese BBQ in Vancouver. Learn more about this piece of meaty history in our upcoming “Making Space” event!

Making Space: Banning Cantonese BBQ Meats

A Lunch and Learn Screening of “Under Fire: Inside a Chinese Roasted Meat Shop in Vancouver”

Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Time: 12:00 – 2:30pm

Tickets: $45 General Admission, $35 for MOV Members, $30 for Student and Senior (A service fee, processing fee and GST is also applied to ticket sales) MOV members and students, please be prepared to show your valid identification along with your ticket at the door). Get your tickets here.