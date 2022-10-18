Try Belgard Kitchen’s New Butter Board, Available for a Limited Time Only

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Vancouver, BC | A foodie trend too fun and too decadent to miss, hit up Belgard Kitchen for a #butterboard until the viral butter mania “melts” away!

What’s a butter board? As seen on TikTok and Instagram, the Butter Board is the newest online foodie obsession. The concept is just as it sounds: a board covered in butter, adorned with toppings and garnishes of your choice (bonus points for aesthetics), with a side of warm bread to dig into it all.

Curious about the trend, but unlikely to build your own BB at home? Come by Belgard and try ours:

#BUTTERBOARD
whipped lemon herb butter w/ pickled snap peas, radish, pea tops, red wine reduction, served w/ fresh baked house focaccia

Available evenings from 3pm to late, for a limited time. Reservations: info@belgardkitchen.com or 604-699-1989.

Belgard Kitchen
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
 55 Dunlevy Ave. | 604-699-1989 | WEBSITE
