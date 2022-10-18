Mister Ice Cream Announces New Sneaker-Inspired *Chi-Brülée’ Sandwich

The Goods from Mister

Vancouver, BC | STAY FRESH and eBay have partnered up to host a two-day in-store sneaker authentication event. On October 22-23, bring your sneakers to STAY FRESH Richmond Centre to have them authenticated and tagged by eBay authenticators. We will also be hosting sneaker giveaways, and a chance to purchase select sneakers at retail price. An exclusive collaborative flavour by Mister Artisan Ice Cream will be available for free to all participants (while supplies last). While you’re there, enjoy live music and a special photo-op area at the event.

Mister Artisan Ice Cream x STAY FRESH x eBay *Chi-Brülée’ Sandwich: The base of the 1985 Air Jordan 1 ‘Chicago’ inspired sandwich starts with the popular Mister Artisan Ice Cream Crème Brûlée sandwich. The white ice cream represents the white leather, the packed cookie crust reflects the black details and outsole, and the torched sugar coat mirrors the yellowing throughout the sneakers during the aging process. The sandwich is then dipped in red ‘Secret Stuff’ for that iconic *Chicago Bulls’ flavour. Paying homage to the Air Jordan 1 ‘Chicago’ and Mister Artisan Ice Cream’s signature Crème Brülée sandwich, we present; the ‘Chi-Brülée”

REAL TIME by STAY FRESH and eBay Authentication Event

October 22th, 10am to 3pm & October 23rd, 11am to 4pm