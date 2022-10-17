Community News / Chinatown

Get Your Tickets for Kissa Tanto’s First Wine Dinner, October 30th

Portrait

The Goods from Kissa Tanto

Vancouver, BC | On Sunday, October 30th, the House of Plenty would like to invite you to an evening of firsts. This inaugural winery dinner celebrates the nuanced wines of Okanagan’s venerated Lightning Rock, complemented by unique Kissa Tanto dishes.

The origin of Lightning Rock starts with Jordan and Tyler’s desire to create electric, juicy wines made from healthy, holistically farmed grapes. We look forward to the pairing of Chef Watanabe’s delectable creations with each of the wines selected from Lightning Rock’s delightful line up of wines.

Tickets are $286.60** per person. Reserve your place for one of two seatings online via OpenTable here.

*Due to the special nature of this menu please note we will be unable to accommodate any allergies and dietary restrictions.
**Price includes food, wine pairing, taxes and gratuity.

Kissa Tanto
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
263 East Pender St. | 778-379-8078 | WEBSITE
