Miku Unveils New Seven-Course ‘Kaiseki’ Tasting Menus for Fall/Winter

Vancouver, BC | Aburi Restaurants Canada’s Miku (70-200 Granville Street) welcomes the cooler season with the launch of its new fall/winter multi-course Kaiseki menu, meticulously prepared by their award-winning, talented chefs team. This seven-course tasting experience features fresh, seasonally-inspired ingredients, as well as sublime, melt-in-your mouth A5 Iwate Wagyu and Ocean Wise certified seafood.

“Our team was inspired by the changing season and have ensured each dish is made with precision and care, showcasing delicious flavours made to complement one another,” says Kazuhiro Hayashi, executive chef, Miku. “Our Kaiseki menus are definitely popular with our dinner guests, and we are excited to introduce new dishes guests have not tried before.”

Known as a staple offering at Miku since 2015, Kaiseki is a traditional Japanese coursed dinner. Miku’s version takes guests on a culinary journey that explores a modern approach to the cuisine.

Available only throughout dinner service, the new Kaiseki menu is priced at $165 per person, with the option to add sake pairings to each course for an additional $65 per person. Guests can choose between two multi-course menus, Miku Kaiseki and Waterfront Kaiseki, in addition to a Vegetarian Kaiseki.

The seven-course Miku Kaiseki includes:

Tai Dashi
umami soy glazed tai, botan ebi, kaviari caviar

Beef Tartare
egg yolk vinaigrette, whiskey shoyu, scallop-rice crisp

Feature Sashimi
chef’s selection

Hokkaido Scallop
saffron espuma, cauliflower rice

Wagyu Surf & Turf
A5 Iwate Wagyu, sous-vide snow crab, seasonal mushrooms, charred shishito snow

Aburi Prime
chef’s nigiri omakase

Kinako Tiramisu
mango & plum coulis, shiro miso crumble, black sesame ice-cream

“A change in season calls for a change in menu, and our new Kaiseki dishes are as exquisite as ever,” says Seigo Nakamura, founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada. “I am proud to say the team at Miku continues to uphold our long-term commitment to create an unforgettable dining experience for both new and returning guests.”

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made online at www.mikurestaurant.com or via phone at 604-568-3900.

For more information, please visit www.mikurestaurant.com.

Miku Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Gastown
70-200 Granville St. | 604-568-3900 | WEBSITE
