Windfall Cider’s 4th Annual ‘Lost and Found’ Fruit Drive is Happening Now

The Goods from Windfall Cider

Vancouver, BC | Calling all good Vancouver apples: Windfall Cider is kicking off our 4th annual fruit drive here in Vancouver (north, south, east, west – all of you!) We’re asking anyone with a fruit tree to help us with their backyard and community fruit. Starting October 1st, 2022 our windfall team will be collecting your fruit to help create our 4th annual Windfall ‘Lost and Found’ cider.

What can we take?

– apples

– pears

– crabapples

– plums

– cherries

If you’re not sure, send us an email at info@windfallcider.ca. You can drop off your donations at our cidery in North Vancouver or at our home in East Vancouver.