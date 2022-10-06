Tacofino Announces the Return of Their Popular Brewery Dinner Series

The Goods from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | Tacofino is excited to announce the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series this October 2022-April 2023. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack will work with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five course menu, with accompanying beer (and cocktail) pairings.

“We’re excited to get back to collaborating with our friends,” says Tacofino Managing Partner Gino Di Domenico. “Pre- pandemic, these brewery dinners were highly anticipated and brought beer and taco lovers together to celebrate a legendary culinary combination. We’re really looking forward to celebrating with our friends in the brewery community again”

Originally held at Tacofino’s Hastings location, the Brewery Dinner Series will now take place at Tacofino Ocho (8 E 5th Ave.) to accommodate an increased capacity, and live entertainment. The series will kick-off on Thursday October 27th at 7pm, and will then run subsequently on the last Thursday of the month (with the exception of December) at Tacofino Ocho at 7pm.

The complete lineup of breweries will be:

The Parkside Brewery – Thursday October 27th

Strange Fellows Brewing – Thursday November 24th

Ravens Brewing Company – Thursday January 26th

Strathcona Beer Company – Thursday February 23rd

Yellow Dog Beverage Co. – Thursday March 30th

Tofino Brewing Company – Thursday April 27th

In addition to food and beer pairings, each night will have entertainment curated by both Tacofino and the corresponding brewery partner. Entertainment and performers will be announced on social media at the start of each month, along with prizes and giveaways from each brewery. Tickets are now available for all six events through tacofino.eventbrite.com.

