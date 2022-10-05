Back to: Celebrate This Holiday Weekend with Thierry’s Thanksgiving Collection
Celebrate This Holiday Weekend with Thierry's Thanksgiving Collection

Celebrate This Holiday Weekend with Thierry's Thanksgiving Collection

Pumpkin tart – spiced pumpkin + apple + raisin compote + sweet dough + rum whipped cream

The Goods from Thierry

Vancouver, BC | Chef Thierry Busset and his team have created a selection of fall tarts just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. Enjoy seasonally inspired desserts like our Pumpkin, Chestnut and Apple Tart as well as holiday-inspired macarons – spiced plum, mint chocolate and calamansi.

Our Thanksgiving collection is available at both our Alberni Street and Mount Pleasant locations. View the full collection and place your orders online here.

Thierry
West End
1059 Alberni St.
MAP
Thierry (Mt. Pleasant)
Mt. Pleasant
265 East 10th Ave.
MAP

