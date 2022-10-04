In Honour of National Seafood Month, Ocean Wise Recommends Seeking Out This Local Fish

The Goods from Ocean Wise

Vancouver, BC | October is National Seafood Month, a month to celebrate this delicious food source that is also the primary source of protein for three billion people worldwide. This month – and every other – it’s important to look for sustainable options when choosing seafood, to ensure that we can enjoy the bounty of the ocean for generations to come.

Each month the Ocean Wise Seafood Program picks one seasonal item and explains what makes it a smart choice for seafood-lovers. In this edition, we focus on what to seek out during the month of October.

Which seafood do you currently recommend?

Sablefish aka Black Cod (Anoplopoma fimbria), farmed, open net pen, BC.

What makes this particular item Ocean Wise?

– Gindara sablefish is a great example of a sustainable aquaculture operation right here in BC. – This farming operation has excellent management practices as well as a lot of data available on the operations activities. – This farm uses low stock densities which reduces the impacts that these farms have on the surrounding environment due to less farming intensity. – The farm is run in partnership with the Kyuquot-Checleseht First Nations (whose territories the farm is located on), Golden Eagle Sablefish is a small-scale Canadian farm and the only producer of sablefish on a commercial level. – It’s popular with sushi chefs, as it’s the only fresh sablefish that can be consumed raw.

How can sablefish be prepared?

With a rich, buttery flavour, Sablefish’s texture and taste is similar to Chilean sea bass. Sablefish can be smoked, grilled, eaten as sushi, or pan-seared. It pairs well with flavours like miso and lemon-pepper.

Where to find it:

Check out the Ocean Wise Seafood partner map for an Ocean Wise partner near you!

What is Sustainable Seafood?

Ocean Wise Seafood® recommends both farmed and wild seafood options that follow these criteria: 1. Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.

2. Effective and adaptive management.

3. Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

About the Ocean Wise Seafood Program | The Ocean Wise Seafood Program, founded in 2005, was created to make it easy for everyone to choose sustainable seafood. With over 750 partners in more than 3,000 locations across Canada, we can all do our part to protect the long-term health of our oceans, lakes and rivers. Thanks to our national team of scientists as well as a global network of experts, our recommendations are based on the most up-to-date science.