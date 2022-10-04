Back to: Celebrate National Taco Day with La Taqueria’s All-Day Happy Hour
Celebrate National Taco Day with La Taqueria’s All-Day Happy Hour

Celebrate National Taco Day with La Taqueria’s All-Day Happy Hour

Vancouver, BC | In honour of National Taco Day this Tuesday, October 4th, La Taqueria is extending our Happy Hour!

Celebration mode is on at La Taqueria, and all locations will be offering Happy Hour food and drink specials all day long, for both dine-in and pick up*. Some Happy Hour menu items you can enjoy include: Tacos from $3.75; Pinches Nachos, $12, Guac and Chips; $6.75. You can see the full menus by location here.

Come say “hi” and join in the festivities!

*not available via delivery apps.

La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop
Gastown
322 W Hastings St.
MAP
El Camión
Downtown
Corner of Georgia St. and Howe St. (a few steps from the VAG)
MAP
La Taqueria (Hornby)
Downtown
586 Hornby St.
MAP
La Taqueria (Yukon St.)
West Side
2450 Yukon St.
MAP
La Taqueria (North Van)
North Shore
1305 Welch St.
MAP
La Taqueria (Victoria)
The Islands
766 Fort St.
MAP

