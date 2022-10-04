Celebrate National Taco Day with La Taqueria’s All-Day Happy Hour

The Goods from La Taqueria

Vancouver, BC | In honour of National Taco Day this Tuesday, October 4th, La Taqueria is extending our Happy Hour!

Celebration mode is on at La Taqueria, and all locations will be offering Happy Hour food and drink specials all day long, for both dine-in and pick up*. Some Happy Hour menu items you can enjoy include: Tacos from $3.75; Pinches Nachos, $12, Guac and Chips; $6.75. You can see the full menus by location here.

Come say “hi” and join in the festivities!

*not available via delivery apps.

La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop Gastown 322 W Hastings St. MAP

El Camión Downtown Corner of Georgia St. and Howe St. (a few steps from the VAG) MAP

La Taqueria (Hornby) Downtown 586 Hornby St. MAP

La Taqueria (Yukon St.) West Side 2450 Yukon St. MAP

La Taqueria (North Van) North Shore 1305 Welch St. MAP