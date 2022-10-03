Check Out the Latest Holiday Party and October Cocktail News from the Chickadee Room

The Goods from the Chickadee Room

Vancouver, BC | Holiday parties? We got you covered! Your place or ours? Let’s be honest – you’re not gonna find a place as bumpin’ as the Chickadee Room, so better to stick a date in our calendar and book your holiday party early.

With a capacity of 50 people, private cocktail bar, a sound system and space for a DJ – get in touch to learn more about our staff/holiday gift packages by emailing info@jukefriedchicken.com.

Announcing the Chickadee Room’s October Cocktails for a Cause: creative cocktails where $1 of every cocktail sold will be donated to the BC Cancer Foundation’s Breast Cancer department? Sold.

THREE’S COMPANY

Volcan de mi Tierra Blanco Tequila,

Grapefruit Juice, Yuzu and Honey

SLEEPING GIANT

Volcan de mi Tierra Blanco Tequila, Amaro Montenegro,

Cointreau, Angostura Aromatic and Orange Bitters

PEAKS & VALLEYS

Volcan de mi Tierra Blanco Tequila, Amontillado Sherry,

Blueberry, Orange, Lime and Cocoa Bitters

Book your table online here.