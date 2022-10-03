Ancora False Creek & Ambleside Announce New Fall Menu Additions, Introduce Brand New ‘Deluxe’ Menu

The Goods from Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio

Vancouver, BC | Ancora False Creek presents a brand new dining experience – Deluxe Tasting Menu. This menu features fine selections of seafood and beef at a set price. Also: new items to the A-La-Carte and Lunch menus at False Creek and Ambleside.

Ancora False Creek

Starting October 12th, for $195 per person, patrons can enjoy a 6-course menu featuring high quality dishes, hand selected by Executive Chef Sebastian Delgado. Some of the highlights of the menu are Lobster with causa, black pudding and chupe, Sablefish with daikon furikake and green beans gomae, Wagyu Flat Iron; grilled panca glaze, snow foie gras, caramelized figs, black yuca. There will be a Japanese Citrus Tart to finish the meal off. This special menu will be available for a limited time only, Thursdays through Sundays; guests should ensure they make a visit for this exclusive experience.

Patrons will notice some appetizing changes to the A-La-Carte menu, like the addition of a ham feature; Jamon Iberico de Bellota 5 Jotas which features grilled ciabatta pan tumaca and toasted almonds. Ora King Salmon and Lamb Noisette are some more dishes to be enjoyed this new season. One of the new items on the Lunch menu is Papa A La Huancaina; fried fingerling potato, huancaina sauce, soft boiled egg and kalamata olives.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-681-1164 or booking online.

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio False Creek 1600 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

Ancora Ambleside

Executive Chef Jorge Kim refreshes the A-La-Carte and Lunch menus in time for fall with some enjoyable new dishes. Some highlights to be found on the A-La-Cart menu is the addition of East Coast Oysters which are now available alongside the current selection. The Surf and Turf main is another exciting addition; 5oz ribeye, 5oz atlantic lobster tail, smoked pomme purée, asparagus, whole baked lobster, squid ink pasta, aji amarillo, garlic butter and miso aioli.

Sablefish will make a few appearances on the fall Lunch menu with Sablefish Kabayaki Roll: crab meat, cucumber, avocado, sweet soy glaze, sesame seed and thin sliced nori. Sablefish will also be featured as a main: aji panca, miso squash quinotto, bok choy saltado, quinoa puff.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-926-0287 or booking online.