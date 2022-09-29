Pre-Order Your Chez Christophe 2022 Thanksgiving Collection Tarts and Treats Now

The Goods from Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie

Vancouver, BC | Our 2022 Thanksgiving Collection is now open for pre-orders! This year we are excited to announce that we have collaborated with Paragon Tea Room to bring you a special Pumpkin Tart Set which consists of the following:

• Roasted Pumpkin Tart: Paragon roasted green tea monte, cinnamon namelaka and pumpkin filling on a tart shell.

• Hojicha Pumpkin Tart: Paragon’s signature hojicha monte, cinnamon namelaka and pumpkin filling on a tart shell

Pre-orders are required and are now open! Only available for pick up at both Chez Christophe locations on October 7th and 8th and at Paragon Tea Room from October 7th to 10th,

Large Roasted Pumpkin Tarts (4-5 & 6-7 serving size) are only available at Chez Christophe (September 30th onwards).

Large Hojicha Pumpkin Tarts (4-5 serving size) are only available at Paragon Tea Room (October 7th to 10th).



Our Limited Edition 9 piece Chocolate Box Chocolate is already available in store now and includes 3 new Fall seasonal flavours including Pumpkin Truffle, Cranberry Pecan & Maple Apple.

Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie Burnaby 4717 Hastings St., Burnaby MAP

Chez Christophe (White Rock) 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock MAP