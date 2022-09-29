Back to: Pre-Order Your Chez Christophe 2022 Thanksgiving Collection Tarts and Treats Now
List Map

Pre-Order Your Chez Christophe 2022 Thanksgiving Collection Tarts and Treats Now

Article
Community News

Pre-Order Your Chez Christophe 2022 Thanksgiving Collection Tarts and Treats Now

Portrait

All photos by Leila Kwok

The Goods from Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie

Vancouver, BC | Our 2022 Thanksgiving Collection is now open for pre-orders! This year we are excited to announce that we have collaborated with Paragon Tea Room to bring you a special Pumpkin Tart Set which consists of the following:

Roasted Pumpkin Tart: Paragon roasted green tea monte, cinnamon namelaka and pumpkin filling on a tart shell.

Hojicha Pumpkin Tart: Paragon’s signature hojicha monte, cinnamon namelaka and pumpkin filling on a tart shell

Pre-orders are required and are now open! Only available for pick up at both Chez Christophe locations on October 7th and 8th and at Paragon Tea Room from October 7th to 10th,

Large Roasted Pumpkin Tarts (4-5 & 6-7 serving size) are only available at Chez Christophe (September 30th onwards).

Large Hojicha Pumpkin Tarts (4-5 serving size) are only available at Paragon Tea Room (October 7th to 10th).

Our Limited Edition 9 piece Chocolate Box Chocolate is already available in store now and includes 3 new Fall seasonal flavours including Pumpkin Truffle, Cranberry Pecan & Maple Apple.

Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie 
Burnaby
4717 Hastings St., Burnaby
MAP

Chez Christophe (White Rock)
1558 Johnston Road, White Rock
MAP
Paragon Tea Room
3361 Cambie St.
MAP

There are 0 comments

Popular

Talking Pâté, Imposter Syndrome and Restaurant Nostalgia, with Chef Colin Johnson of St. Lawrence

Erin Templeton Does ‘The Dishes’

“It’s Okay” Bar Planned for Hastings-Sunrise

DL Chicken and Top Rope Birria Re-Join Forces at Studio Brewing on Oct. 1

Don’t Miss The Boxcar’s Seventh Anniversary Party This Week!

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / False Creek

Alimentaria Mexicana Brings a New Take on Weekend Brunch to Granville Island
Community News

Fresh Roots’ ‘Make it Sow’ Campaign Extended Through Thanksgiving
Community News / Railtown Japantown

Belgard Kitchen Invites You to the Return of Their Annual ‘Family Dinner’ Feast
Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Launches Limited 2022 Thanksgiving Collection, Available Oct. 1