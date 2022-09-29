Main Street’s ‘Tocador’ on the Search for a Line Cook and Chef de Partie

The Goods from Tocador

Vancouver, BC | Tocador on Main Street is looking for a responsible, hard-working line cook and a chef de partie to join the team. Our team is small and very passionate. If you are interested in joining our family then send us a resume at hola@tocador.ca.

Benefits of working at Tocador

A free meal and drink on every work day

A further 50% off everything, even on days off

Further training in Latin cuisine from a highly experienced chef

You will be working in a fun friendly environment with a small team that get along like family

Racism, sexism and bullying is simply not tolerated here

Requirements

The right candidate must have availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays

Knowledge of fine dining or casual dining

Strong work ethic, positive attitude, and desire to learn and grow

Attention to detail

Strong verbal and written English communication skills

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds

Responsibilities

Ability to read and follow recipes according to the restaurant standards

Ensure the cleanliness and maintenance of all work areas, utensils, and equipment

Receiving of produce and proper storage

Closing the kitchen or opening

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Wages: $18.00 – $23.00 plus tips