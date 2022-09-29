Main Street’s ‘Tocador’ on the Search for a Line Cook and Chef de Partie

The Goods from Tocador
Vancouver, BC | Tocador on Main Street is looking for a responsible, hard-working line cook and a chef de partie to join the team. Our team is small and very passionate. If you are interested in joining our family then send us a resume at hola@tocador.ca.
Benefits of working at Tocador
A free meal and drink on every work day
A further 50% off everything, even on days off
Further training in Latin cuisine from a highly experienced chef
You will be working in a fun friendly environment with a small team that get along like family
Racism, sexism and bullying is simply not tolerated here
Requirements
The right candidate must have availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays
Knowledge of fine dining or casual dining
Strong work ethic, positive attitude, and desire to learn and grow
Attention to detail
Strong verbal and written English communication skills
Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds
Responsibilities
Ability to read and follow recipes according to the restaurant standards
Ensure the cleanliness and maintenance of all work areas, utensils, and equipment
Receiving of produce and proper storage
Closing the kitchen or opening
Job Types: Full-time, Permanent
Wages: $18.00 – $23.00 plus tips
