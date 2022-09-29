Community News

Fresh Roots’ ‘Make it Sow’ Campaign Extended Through Thanksgiving

Portrait

The Goods from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC | Aiming to raise $75,000 to continue developing its transformative youth programming, Fresh Roots Urban Farm is extending its annual ‘Make It Sow’ fundraising campaign through October 10, 2022. The campaign was originally scheduled to end on September 6, but it has only reached 35 per cent of its goal. This non-profit community organization is short on critical funds needed to nurture and grow the organization’s incredibly impactful youth programs. Donations to Fresh Roots Make it Sow campaign can be made at https://donate-can.keela.co/fresh-roots-before-sunset-fundraiser-2022.

“We continue to experience a high demand for our youth programs that empower young people to connect with both their community and the food on their plate,” explains Alexa Pitoulis, Fresh Roots Executive Director. “As people prepare to give thanks for the incredible bounty our province has provided them, we hope this will prompt them to reflect on the importance of food education and local production, and make a generous donation to support Fresh Roots.”

Fresh Roots grows food on schoolyards in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland in tandem with offering a progressive work and leadership youth-development curriculum centred around helping young people build meaningful connections with the land, food, and each other. These programs engage diverse high-school-aged youth in employment readiness, as well as post-secondary and early career-aged youth in seasonal employment and internships.

Participants gain hands-on experience in all aspects of running a social-enterprise farm including growing, sharing, and selling healthy food as well as conceptualizing and delivering educational programming through Fresh Roots farm-based field-trip and summer-camp programs. The non-profit organization is committed to recruiting youth from diverse academic backgrounds and life experiences. Fresh Roots nurtures these young people as they develop vital self-confidence and leadership skills through the process of growing food for their community. Beginning the program as participants, youth continue on to become mentors before rising to the challenge of seasonal positions that Fresh Roots tailor for them to offer increasing responsibility and learning.

The Make It Sow campaign is live, and donations can be made at Fresh Roots’ Keela fundraising page.

Fresh Roots
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
5050 Wales St. | 778-764-0DIG (0344) | WEBSITE
Fresh Roots’ ‘Make it Sow’ Campaign Extended Through Thanksgiving
Join Fresh Roots’ ‘The Taproot Network’ to Support Child Food Education and Schoolyard Farms

There are 0 comments

Popular

Talking Pâté, Imposter Syndrome and Restaurant Nostalgia, with Chef Colin Johnson of St. Lawrence

Erin Templeton Does ‘The Dishes’

“It’s Okay” Bar Planned for Hastings-Sunrise

DL Chicken and Top Rope Birria Re-Join Forces at Studio Brewing on Oct. 1

Don’t Miss The Boxcar’s Seventh Anniversary Party This Week!

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / False Creek

Alimentaria Mexicana Brings a New Take on Weekend Brunch to Granville Island
Community News / Railtown Japantown

Belgard Kitchen Invites You to the Return of Their Annual ‘Family Dinner’ Feast
Community News

Pre-Order Your Chez Christophe 2022 Thanksgiving Collection Tarts and Treats Now

3 Places
Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Launches Limited 2022 Thanksgiving Collection, Available Oct. 1