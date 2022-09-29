Belgard Kitchen Invites You to the Return of Their Annual ‘Family Dinner’ Feast

The Goods from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | The team behind Belgard Kitchen is pleased to announce the continued tradition of their Thanksgiving feast, and will once again be hosting the event on Monday, October 10th. Served family style, the aptly named “Family Dinner” began as a long table gathering seven years ago, and has since evolved into a more intimate set-up (i.e. separate tables) for friends & family to come together over a holiday meal, without any cooking or cleaning.

The Menu: Turkey 2 Ways:

stuffed and rolled breast, confit legs, gravy, cranberry sauce Twice Baked Rosemary + Goat Cheese Bread Pudding Mashed Potatoes Seasonal Vegetable Medley Somethin’ Sweet!

At $45 per guest (with a donation to Mealshare and the IRSSS included), reservations can be made through the restaurant’s website or through OpenTable. Please contact the restaurant with any questions at info@belgardkitchen.com or 604-699-1989.

