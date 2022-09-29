Alimentaria Mexicana Brings a New Take on Weekend Brunch to Granville Island

The Goods from Alimentaria Mexicana

Vancouver, BC | Are you ready to meet Vancouver’s best new brunch destination? Known for its lively patio, authentic eats and legendary pitchers of margaritas, Alimentaria Mexicana is bringing even more of the heart and soul of Mexico to Granville Island with their first ever weekend brunch menu.

Now available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 11 a.m. on weekdays beginning October 17, Alimentaria Mexicana’s new daytime dishes will guide diners on an immersive culinary journey south of the border through time-honoured traditions, techniques and unique ingredients such as cactus, heirloom corn masa and green chorizo. The eight dishes that make up the debut brunch menu offer a number of gluten and vegetarian-friendly options, and include:

Avocado Huarache

Heirloom corn masa, smashed avocado, feta, greens. Served with two 7-minute eggs and fingerling potatoes tossed with ZING!

Chilaquiles

Crispy totopos, sour cream, refried beans, onions, cilantro, feta. Served with two fried eggs and your choice of Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja.

Full Mexican Breakfast

Pork belly, green chorizo, fingerling potatoes with ZING!, beans with feta cheese, grilled tomatoes, greens and two fried eggs. Served with corn tortillas.

Green Chorizo and Potatoes

Oyama Sausage Co. green chorizo, fingerling potatoes tossed with ZING!, Salsa Macha, refried beans, feta. Served with two fried eggs.

Heirloom Corn Waffle

House-made corn and oat waffle. Served with berry compote, yogurt and maple syrup.

Molletes

Toasted bread, topped with fried beans, melted cheese and pico de gallo. Served with dry-rubbed pork belly, fried egg and greens.

Nopales Con Huevo

Three scrambled eggs with grilled cactus, onions, tomato and cilantro. Served with a side of beans and cheese and corn tortillas.

The Mexican Brit

Blood sausage, pork belly, fingerling potatoes in ZING!, grilled tomato, beans, feta and two fried eggs. Served with corn tortillas.

What’s brunch without a beverage? Early risers will be rewarded with Alimentaria Mexicana’s full beverage menu, including expertly handcrafted cocktails available by the glass or pitcher, micheladas, horchata, beer, wine, non-alcoholic cocktails, Mexican sodas, juice, coffee, tea and more.

“Our approach to brunch is to offer delicious and authentic Mexican dishes in a fun and lively atmosphere,” says Co-Founder and Chef Martín Vargas. “We’ve been working on perfecting these dishes for a while and we can’t wait for Vancouver to experience them – we promise an earlier weekend wake-up call will be worth it!”

Brunch reservations can be made on Alimentaria Mexicana's website.