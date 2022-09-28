Strange Fellows Brewing Announces Latest ‘Helping Hands Project Series’ Release, Sept. 30

The Goods from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Strange Fellows Brewing to release HARD TRUTH – the 5th beer in the Helping Hands Project Series – to coincide with September 30th and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The hard truth is that – in seizing their land, banning languages, forbidding spiritual practices, destroying political & social institutions, & by stealing their children with the intent to break the link to their culture & identity – Canada committed cultural genocide against Indigenous Peoples*. Acknowledging this shameful history & its legacy of harm is a first step towards reconciliation & a mutually respectful relationship between Indigenous Peoples & settlers in this country. Proceeds from this tart and fruity dry-hopped sour – the 5th beer in our Helping Hands Series – aims to help UNYA provide meaningful opportunities for Indigenous youth in the urban setting.

HARD TRUTH

Golden Ale

STYLE Dry-hopped sour

COLOUR Hazy / Yellow

AROMA Lemon / Lime / Melon

CHARACTER Bright / Fruity / Tart

A.B.V. 4.5%

PAIRS WITH Fish / Baked Brie / Schnitzel

BREWER’S NOTES

HARD TRUTH is fruity kettle sour driven by a generous dry hop of Cashmere and Amarillo. Its soft body and notes of bright lemon, lime and melon make for an incredibly thirst-quenching brew.

Available now at Strange Fellows in 4-pack 473ml cans **$4 from every 4-pack will be donated to UNYA*.

UNYA / Urban Native Youth Association is the centre of Indigenous youth excellence, supporting youth on their journeys by amplifying and celebrating their voices. Our Vision: Empowered Indigenous youth leading and inspiring all Nations.

HELPING HANDS PROJECT SERIES

The Helping Hands Project Series is inspired by our desire to help folks in our community by doing what we do best – brewing beer – and donating the profits to a local organization that helps those in need.