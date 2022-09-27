‘The Lazy Gourmet’ Welcomes the Fall Season with Two New Catering Options

The Goods from The Lazy Gourmet

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s pioneering catering company The Lazy Gourmet welcomes the arrival of fall with the launch of its Fall/Winter Menu and Holiday Turkey Menu. Known for making holiday planning effortless with their wide variety of seasonal ingredients, the talented kitchen team has created new dishes for events big and small, from Spiced Crusted Lamb Loin, Miso and Black Vinegar Duck Breast, to Sage and Orange Roasted Turkey. The Holiday Turkey Menu is designed for the holiday seasons starting with Thanksgiving. Pre-orders are now available online for pick-up at 1545 West 3rd Avenue.

“Thanksgiving is one of our favourite holidays here at The Lazy Gourmet, and our team has been working hard behind-the-scenes to create menu offerings to serve our guests, their family, friends or clients,” explains Kevin Mazzone, General Manager of The Lazy Gourmet. “Thanksgiving calls for us to gather around the table to celebrate gratitude and togetherness with good food and good company.”

For larger events and affairs,The Lazy Gourmet’s Fall/Winter Catering Menu is a great option with a variety of canapes and mains, including vegetarian entrees such as Croquette, with brioche herb stuffing, cranberry pearls; and Russian garlic aioli and Brussel Lollipops, featuring toasted pecans and barrel aged maple-syrup. Pescatarians will enjoy the Seared Tuna with truffle olive tapenade and tomato caper relish.

For the classic holiday feast, The Lazy Gourmet’s popular Holiday Turkey Menu ($45 per person, minimum four orders) includes:

Rosemary Foccacia

with Honey Chili Butter

Blueberry-Cranberry Compote

Arugula, Butter Lettuce and Radicchio Salad

with Pickled Grapes, Spicy Candied Pecans with Yuzu Vinaigrette

Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

Classic Stuffing

Signature Gravy

Sage and Orange Roasted Turkey

Chili-Lemon Broccolini

Individual Pumpkin Tart

The Lazy Gourmet offers both delivery and pick-up at its headquarters located at 1545 West 3rd Avenue in Vancouver. Pre-orders can be made online or by calling 604-734-2507. Thanksgiving orders must be placed by October 5th, 2022 by 12:00 p.m.

For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.