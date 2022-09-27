Beer Brief, Vol. 66

The Beer Brief is a round-up of all the local beer news and events we think you should know about. Got cool things brewing? Send it to thalia [at] scoutmagazine.ca and we’ll do our best to include it!

PARTY | The Boxcar is approaching their seventh anniversary and this year they’ve definitely got a helluva lot to celebrate. They’ll be doing that by throwing a party on Wednesday, September 28th. Showing up for at least one pint or glass of something good is a no-brainer. The anniversary party kicks off at 4pm (count on it going until late), and is free and open to the public. Besides a bunch of delicious things to drink, the Boxcar has also enlisted Chef Alessandro Vianello to serve up risotto (veg and meat options available) beginning at 5pm-ish, until it sells out – so plan on being there early if you want to get in on the food action. Find out more.

Wed, Sept. 28 | 4pm-Late | Boxcar 923 Main St. MAP

LAGER FEST | Luppolo Brewing’s second ‘Lager Fest’ goes down on Saturday, October 1st. If you missed last year’s inaugural event, here’s the rundown: a line-up of lagers – nine from Luppolo alone, plus guest taps – including several super small batches; along with live music and pizza, to round it out. It probably goes without saying that if you’re a lager-lover then you’ll want to mark October 1st on your calendar now! No need for reservations or tickets, though, since the event is free to attend. Keep tabs on Luppolo’s Instagram feed for more details as they are announced.

Sat, Oct. 1 | 12pm | Luppolo Brewing Company 1123 Venables St. MAP

BURNABY | If the combination of cold beer and greasy tacos gets you going, then put a visit to Studio Brewing’s Burnaby tasting room on your calendar for October 1st when, DL Chicken Shack and Top Rope Birria will be joining forces to present ‘Tacomania’. Just for the day, visitors to the Burnaby brewery can expect a special menu of taco-inspired creations (including a riff on pizza, available by the slice) to chow down on while knocking back a pint of something delicious on tap (the Infinite Radness helles lager is calling my name) and soaking up the lingering summer-y vibes on the patio…Menu items are available on a first-come-first-served basis from 1-5pm. Find out more.



Sat, Oct. 1 | 1-5pm | Studio Brewing 5792 Beresford St. MAP

NOW OPEN | Rewind Beer Co. is now open for business in Port Moody! The latest addition to Brewers Row opened doors on Friday, September 16th. Hours are currently Monday-Thursday from 12-10pm, Friday & Saturday from 12-11pm, and Sunday from 12-8pm. Get yourself in there ASAP to find out firsthand what it’s all about!

Rewind Beer Co. 2809 Murray St. MAP

PROST | We’re in the middle of Oktoberfest right now. If you’re in the spirit (and not already feeling its residual effects) then at least one visit to Bells and Whistles’ Fraserhood location to work your way through their special ‘Wünderbar: An Oktobeerfest Pop-Up” menu is probably in order. On tap, only until October 3rd: expect some German Oktoberfest must-drinks, as well as a German-inspired keller lager from Steel & Oak called ‘Zoigl’ that looks pretty delicious. Add to that a food menu of Oktoberfest-ive items including schnitzel and pretzels, and an ice cream riff on a streusel (original soft serve, streusel topping, caramel apple compote), and you’re sure to have one happy stomach. Find out more.

Now until Oct. 3 | Bells and Whistles (Fraser location) 3296 Fraser St. MAP

ANOKTOBERFEST | Meanwhile, in New West, Another Beer Co. is condensing their Oktoberfest celebrations into a single day, featuring the tapping of a special cask (1pm), live music, and some other unique, on-theme activities including a costume contest and stein-holding challenge. Into it? Then you’ve only got one week left to get your drinking arm (and liver) in shape, so get cracking! Find out more.

Sun, Oct. 2 | Beginning at 12pm | Another Beer Co. #11 - 30 Capilano Way MAP

TAKEOVER | Still haven’t had the opportunity to take a trip to Vancouver Island for a taste of Small Gods Brewing? No sweat! The Sidney based brewery is coming to Vancouver on Monday, October 3rd for their first ever tap takeover! Start your week off on a good note by heading to the Magnet in Gastown, beginning when they open at 4pm, to work your way through all ten taps (or attempt to). Can’t make it out on a Monday? If you’re clever and quick enough, you just might be able to grab a few cans to from one of the small number of local retailers where Small Gods will be dropping some goods… To scope out the full tap list and get more info, head over here.



Mon, Oct. 3 | 4-10:30pm | The Magnet 309 West Pender St. MAP

LANGLEY | Got a thing for hops? Then you definitely need to know about ‘Hoptoberfest’….on Saturday, October 8th, Camp Beer Co is welcoming ten of their BC brewery buddies out to their Langley tasting room for a day centred around pale ales, strong ale’s, IPA’s and other hop-forward beers. For the price of a ticket ($55) to one of the two sessions (3-6pm or 7-10pm) drinkers get to try each of the dozen brews on tap and cast a ballot for their favourite, while also enjoying some festive eats, live music and good company. More details and tickets can be found here.



Sat, Oct. 8 | 3-10pm | Camp Beer Co | $55 19664 64 Ave., Langley, BC MAP

GET B-EERIE | If Halloween and beer sound like your kind of pairing then take note: just in time for the spookiest month of the year, Strange Fellows Brewing has some on-theme events planned for the weeks ahead…First up, on Thursday, October 20th they will be hosting ‘Boo-lesque: A Haunting Vintage Cabaret and Burlesque Performance’; followed by ‘Devils and Drags: A Strange and Eery Drag Show’ a week later, on October 27th. Both shows go down in the SFB tasting room from 8-10pm. Stay tuned to the SFB Instagram feed for important developments on both events, including the opening of ticket sales.

Strange Fellows Brewing 1345 Clark Dr. MAP

OPENING SOON | In case you haven’t been keeping up on Chilliwack brewery news, there’s a new small batch brewery concept slated to open next month (October) at 45530 Vedder Mountain Road They’re calling it Sidekick Brewing. “They” are a group of four beer-loving buddies and business partners: Mike Reimer, Barnaby McRae, Maria Reimer, and Kathy Kwon. From what I can tell so far, although Sidekick’s branding is super low-key, their ideas and core values are grand – equity, equality, quality, collaboration and experimentation – as is the brewery’s natural riverfront and mountain-adjacent setting. Stay up-to-date on Sidekick’s progress and opening date news by checking out their Instagram feed regularly.