‘Bar Corso’ on The Drive is Seeking a Chef de Partie

The Goods from Bar Corso

Vancouver, BC | Bar Corso is an Italian small plate (cicchetti) lounge nestled in the heart of Little Italy serving refined modern Italian affair using local produce and authentic Italian products. We draw influence from all regions of Italy to create modern dishes. We maintain an ethos to create everything in-house, including our bread and pasta dough.

We are seeking an experienced chef de partie to join our growing culinary team. In this position, you will play a key role in the day-to-day operations of our busy kitchen. You will collaborate with the head chef to prepare menus, ensure adequate supplies at the cooking stations, and be an important part of our small team.

Chef de Partie Duties and Responsibilities
• Work with the head chef to prepare menus, including specials
• Order, prep, and keep stocked the common ingredients for all cooking stations, including vegetables, spices, etc.
• Follow the guidance of the head or sous chef in the preparation and presentation of the meals
• Abide by and enforce health codes and cleanliness standards in the kitchen and food storage areas
• Check for plating accuracy (garnish, portion size, correct serving dish, etc.)
• Anticipate and communicate shortages to the sous chef or head chef

Chef de Partie Requirements and Qualifications
• Formal training in the Culinary Arts; certificate of completion from a trade school
• At least 3 years of practical culinary experience
• Food and wine knowledge and creativity
• Ability to read, comprehend, communicate to others, and implement written training and compliance information
• Basic computer proficiency, including word-processing, and spreadsheets

We look forward to receiving your resume. Salute!

Bar Corso Announces Korean / Italian Pop-Up Dinner, September 4th

