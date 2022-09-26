Railtown Catering’s Thanksgiving Turkey To-Go Returns!

The Goods from Railtown Catering

Vancouver, BC | Railtown Catering’s much-loved Turkey To-Go packages return this Thanksgiving, providing an elevated festive feast without any of the fuss. Back for the tenth year in a row, the heat-and-serve packages will be available for pick up and delivery October 8 – 10.

These chef-curated packages will satisfy all your holiday cravings, simply set the table, mingle with your guests and forget the stress! Featuring a juicy Sage-Roasted Turkey complete with all the traditional fixings, including Dried Apricot Chestnut Brioche Bread Stuffing, Maple-Glazed Sweet Potatoes and an array of other tasty sides prepared to perfection. To finish, a house-made pumpkin pie complete with piped Chantilly cream will delight everyone.

Turkey To-Go Menu

Sage-Roasted Turkey

Traditional Giblet Gravy

Wild Flower Honey & Ginger Infused Cranberry Sauce

Mesclun Greens, Candied Walnuts, Citrus, Sherry vinaigrette

Dried Apricot Chestnut & Brioche Bread Stuffing

Maple-Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

Buttered Carrots

Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Almonds

House Made Dinner Rolls & Focaccia Bread, Sweet Butter

Classic Pumpkin Pie, Chantilly Cream

Packages will be available in two sizes; the full package which includes a whole turkey feeds 8-10 for $429, this is the impressive Railtown customers have come to love. The half package that feeds up to 5 for $299 is perfect for smaller gatherings. There is also an option to add on additional sides for those who are wanting more. Customers may also shop and order a selection of BC wines and craft beer to complete their meal.

Additionally, the team will be offering a ready-to-eat “Hot Pick Up” service available between 3:00pm – 5:00pm, on Sunday October 9 and Monday October 10. This is available for an additional $50 per package.

Pre-order your package now by going online.

Partial proceeds from the sale of each package will be used to serve meals to Mission Possible, a non-profit organization that provides street-level care for those in the Downtown Eastside.