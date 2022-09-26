Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Catering’s Thanksgiving Turkey To-Go Returns!

Portrait

The Goods from Railtown Catering

Vancouver, BC | Railtown Catering’s much-loved Turkey To-Go packages return this Thanksgiving, providing an elevated festive feast without any of the fuss. Back for the tenth year in a row, the heat-and-serve packages will be available for pick up and delivery October 8 – 10.

These chef-curated packages will satisfy all your holiday cravings, simply set the table, mingle with your guests and forget the stress! Featuring a juicy Sage-Roasted Turkey complete with all the traditional fixings, including Dried Apricot Chestnut Brioche Bread Stuffing, Maple-Glazed Sweet Potatoes and an array of other tasty sides prepared to perfection. To finish, a house-made pumpkin pie complete with piped Chantilly cream will delight everyone.

Turkey To-Go Menu

Sage-Roasted Turkey
Traditional Giblet Gravy
Wild Flower Honey & Ginger Infused Cranberry Sauce
Mesclun Greens, Candied Walnuts, Citrus, Sherry vinaigrette
Dried Apricot Chestnut & Brioche Bread Stuffing
Maple-Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes
Buttered Carrots
Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Almonds
House Made Dinner Rolls & Focaccia Bread, Sweet Butter
Classic Pumpkin Pie, Chantilly Cream

Packages will be available in two sizes; the full package which includes a whole turkey feeds 8-10 for $429, this is the impressive Railtown customers have come to love. The half package that feeds up to 5 for $299 is perfect for smaller gatherings. There is also an option to add on additional sides for those who are wanting more. Customers may also shop and order a selection of BC wines and craft beer to complete their meal.

Additionally, the team will be offering a ready-to-eat “Hot Pick Up” service available between 3:00pm – 5:00pm, on Sunday October 9 and Monday October 10. This is available for an additional $50 per package.

Pre-order your package now by going online.

Partial proceeds from the sale of each package will be used to serve meals to Mission Possible, a non-profit organization that provides street-level care for those in the Downtown Eastside.

Railtown Catering
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
397 Railway St. | 604-568-8811 | WEBSITE
Railtown Catering’s Thanksgiving Turkey To-Go Returns!
Railtown Catering’s Holiday Turkey To-Go Packages Are All Delicious Without the Mess and Stress

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

Dosanko Restaurant Partners and Proprietors, Nathan Lowey and Akiyo Tani

Akiyo Tani Does ‘The Dishes’

Picking Grapes With ‘The Pie Shoppe’ Sisters

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Arguably the Best Brownie Situation Ever Sold in Vancouver

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

Popular

“It’s Okay” Bar Planned for Hastings-Sunrise

The Michelin Guide to Vancouver: From A Cook’s Perspective

A Look Inside Archer, Opening Soon in Downtown Vancouver

How Mandarin Oranges Once Marked the Beginning of Vancouver’s Holiday Season

DL Chicken and Top Rope Birria Re-Join Forces at Studio Brewing on Saturday, October 1

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Make it a Family Affair with Potluck Hawker Eatery’s Fried Chicken Thanksgiving Meal Set
Community News / Burnaby

DL Chicken and Top Rope Birria Re-Join Forces at Studio Brewing on Saturday, October 1
Community News / Main Street

‘Everything but the Bird’ Autumn Feast Returns to the Acorn, October 9-10th
Community News / The Okanagan

Phantom Creek Estates Launches Dinner Series, Special Thanksgiving Menu for Wine Club Members