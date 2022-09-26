‘Everything but the Bird’ Autumn Feast Returns to the Acorn, October 9-10th

The Goods from the Acorn

Vancouver, BC | Acorn restaurant is thrilled to announce the return of our annual autumn feast, Everything but the Bird, Sunday, October 9th and Monday, October 10th. We’re expressing our gratitude for everyone’s support over the past two years the way we do best: creating a special seasonal menu consisting of everything you’ve come to expect on Thanksgiving, done in spectacularly inventive Acorn fashion.

At $69 per person, each table will enjoy their multi-course meal family-style, the way Thanksgiving was intended. Drinks will be flowing and, as always, vegan and gluten-free options will be available. Dinner reservations of all party sizes are welcome. Book your table here.

Whether you have dined in, ordered take-out through our market, bought a cookbook, or shared a photo, we would like to thank you for your support! We wouldn’t be here today without it.

*The regular a-la-carte menu will not be available during this special dining event. Sorry, no walk-ins for the event.