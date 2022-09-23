Il Caminetto Unveils Fall Four-Course Prix Fixe Menu, Beginning September 28

The Goods from Il Caminetto

Whistler, BC | This fall, join us at Il Caminetto for a very special four-course prix fixe menu for $39, Wednesdays through Fridays beginning September 28. Wine pairings are also available for an addition $37. Visit ilcaminetto.ca to view the menu. Reservations your table here.

Temporary Restaurant Closure

Our team will be taking time to prepare for a busy winter season. We will be closed from November 1-8. We look forward to welcoming you back soon.