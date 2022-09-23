Community News / Whistler

Il Caminetto and Araxi Unveil Their Fall Four-Course Prix Fixe Menus, Beginning This September

Portrait

The Goods from Il Caminetto and Araxi

Whistler, BC | This fall, join us at Il Caminetto and Araxi restaurants for two very special four-course prix fixe menus.

Wednesdays through Fridays, beginning September 28, Il Caminetto will be offering their prix fixe menu for just $39. Wine pairings will also be available for an addition $37. Visit ilcaminetto.ca to view the menu. Reservations your table here.

Araxi’s own four-course prix fixe menu will be available Sundays through Fridays, beginning on September 25, for $41 (plus an additional $41 for wine pairings). Visit araxi.com to view the menu and book your table here.

Temporary Restaurant Closure
Our team will be taking time to prepare for a busy winter season. Il Caminetto will be closed from October 17-November 1; Araxi, from November 1-November 7. We look forward to welcoming you back soon.

Il Caminetto
Region: Whistler
4242 Village Stroll, Whistler, BC | 604-932-4442 | WEBSITE
Il Caminetto and Araxi Unveil Their Fall Four-Course Prix Fixe Menus, Beginning This September
Multiple Management Roles with Toptable Group Whistler Now Available

There are 0 comments

Heads Up / Sunshine Coast

Tickets for Shady Hazel Farm’s Dinner With Chef Lucais Syme Now Available

If you're on a mission to explore and enjoy in as much of BC's bounty as possible before the season is over, then a quick jaunt over to the Sunshine Coast (September 4th) for a longtable dinner on a farm should definitely factor into your late-summer plans.

Popular

A Look Inside Archer, Opening Soon in Downtown Vancouver

The Michelin Guide to Vancouver: From A Cook’s Perspective

“It’s Okay” Bar Planned for Hastings-Sunrise

Meet Lily Duong of New Mt. Pleasant Bar, ‘Friendlies’

Taste the Flavours Of The World at UBC Farm’s ‘Joy Of Feeding’, October 2nd

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / The Okanagan

Phantom Creek Estates Launches Dinner Series, Special Thanksgiving Menu for Wine Club Members
Community News / Kitsilano

Mon Pitou Prepares for Thanksgiving with a Cornish Hen Dinner Kit Designed to Share
Community News

ARC Iberico Imports’ ‘Antonio Romero Productos Españoles’ Brand is a 2022 Pentawards Finalist
Community News / Chinatown

Heritage Asian Eatery on Pender Launches Cocktail Menu & Happy Hour Specials, Sept. 19