Heads Up / Bowen Island

Hop on a Ferry for the Inaugural ‘Bowen Apple Harvest Festival’, Oct. 1-2

Portrait

There’s a new family-run cidery on Bowen Island called Bowen Cider House, and they’re giving us a pretty good excuse to hop on a ferry to check them out sooner versus later…by hosting the first ever Bowen Apple Harvest Festival, October 1st and 2nd.

Not only will this be the first Apple Harvest Festival, it will also be the first time the Cider House opens their doors to the public (they have so far only been open by appointment, Monday and Tuesday). This year’s inaugural festival kicks off with the Cider House’s Official Opening (Saturday, October 1st) including loads of apple-y fun – from guided orchard tours to cider pressing and tastings, and an apple pie contest.

So much cider and fresh autumn air is bound to work up your appetite…which is why it’s nice that the first day of the festival culminates in a Long Table Harvest Dinner featuring a menu of seasonally-inspired comfort foods: apple cider onion soup; wood fire roasted pig with plum apple chutney; braised lamb with parsnip celeriac puree, smoked yoghurt & pickled apples; harvest mushroom medley; and local produce (plus more ciders, from both the Cider House and their neighbours at Riley’s Cidery). Tickets ($125 each) for the dinner are going quickly, though, so arrange yours STAT by emailing boweneventrentals@gmail.com (same goes if you’ve got an apple pie recipe in your back pocket that you think deserves a shot in the daytime’s competition).

Stick around overnight, or zip over the following day (Sunday, October 2nd) when the tours and tastings continue, with the addition of a new cider release and a traditional Danish pancake breakfast at the Cider House to fill up with beforehand. All around, it sounds like a pretty ideal introduction to the Bowen Cider House, and a great way to spend the second weekend of autumn! Keep an eye on the @bowen_events Instagram feed for updates and more info.

Bowen Cider House
Neighbourhood: Bowen Island
1125 Grafton Rd. | 778-200-0514 | WEBSITE
Hop on a Ferry for the Inaugural ‘Bowen Apple Harvest Festival’, Oct. 1-2

There are 0 comments

Bowen Island

Snag Tickets to Bowen Island Fire Cooking Workshop and Feast

Tripping Further Afield on Bowen Island With Allison Audrey Weldon

Inside Kitoki Inn, Opening Soon on Bowen Island

The View From Your Window #255

We Can’t Wait to Stay at Bowen Island’s Upcoming, Japanese-Inspired Kitoki Inn

This Harrowing Bowen Island Ferry Ride Has Become Legend in Local Lore

Scout List

Make Space on Your Calendar

A gathering of some of the cooler happenings in and around Vancouver that we think you should know about.

38 Places

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Get Stoked for the Pamplemousse Jus Pre-Harvest Dinner and Dance Party, September 9th

Snag Tickets to a Korean-Inspired Dinner in Chinatown This Weekend!

Tickets for Shady Hazel Farm’s Dinner With Chef Lucais Syme Now Available

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / West Side

Taste the Flavours Of The World at UBC Farm’s ‘Joy Of Feeding’, October 2nd

Expect a multicultural smorgasbord prepared by 12 new and established Vancouver chefs, who will be sharing their cherished family recipes with guests.
Heads Up / Chinatown

Head to Chinatown for ‘Cousins & Friends Fest’, Happening Sept. 23-25

There's an Indigenous artist pop-up happening at the Studio A-OK shop later this week, that you should definitely factor into your plans...
Heads Up / Fraserhood

Ubuntu Canteen Hosting Cafe Olli for a Special Dinner, October 8th

We're expecting a lot of goodness both on and around the table at this dinner collaboration between Ubuntu's Dave Gunawan and Cafe Olli's Daniel Green.
Heads Up / Chinatown

Get Stoked for the Pamplemousse Jus Pre-Harvest Dinner and Dance Party, September 9th

Hot on the heels of an inspirational "research" trip to Los Angeles, James Langford Smith (aka one half of Summerland-based natty wine brand, Pamplemousse Jus), is bringing some of his best pals together at 265 Pender Street for a helluva good time.