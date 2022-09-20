Taste the Flavours Of The World at UBC Farm’s ‘Joy Of Feeding’, October 2nd

On the afternoon of Sunday, October 2nd (12-3pm), the UBC Farm will once again be converted into an international picnic for their annual Joy of Feeding event.
Conceived and organized by Vij’s co-owner/chef, Meeru Dhalwala, this year’s event is a multicultural smorgasbord prepared by 12 new and established Vancouver chefs, who will be sharing their cherished family recipes with their guests. (All recipes will also be posted on the UBC Farm website, so you can enjoy them at home even if you can’t make it out to the farm for the full-on experience.) Check out the list of participants and which recipe they’ll be sharing below:
Andrea Alridge
Head Chef, Osteria Savio Volpe
&
Alden Ong
Head Chef, Farmer’s Apprentice
Family dish: Pork Belly Adobo
Andrea Carlson
Owner/Chef Burdock & Co, Harvest Community Foods, Bar Gobo
Family dish: Janssons Frestelse
Frank Pabst
Executive Chef, Blue Water Cafe + Private Wine Rooms
Family dish: German and Czech Beef Goulash
Vikram Vij
Co-owner/Chef, Vij’s Restaurant
Family dish: Bombay Frankie (vegetarian)
Julian Bond & Robert Clark
Organic Oceans
Family dish (Julian): Nlaka’pamux Interior Salish Hot Smoked Salmon on lightly dressed foraged greens
Dina Tavakoli
Chef & Content Creator @nooshbydina
Family dish: Persian Kabab Torsh – Lamb Kabab with Walnuts and Tart Pomegranate
Regina Lee
Chef and Content Creator, Gaia Kitchen
Family dish: Singapore Chicken Satay (plus vegan/vegetarian option)
Sarah Mierau
Founder, “Tradish” Plant Medicine Jams
Family dish: Organic Blackberry Sage Jam with Bannock (vegan)
Darren Clay
President, Chefs Table Society & Executive Sous Chef, Resident Dining UBC Food Services
Family dish: Harrisa Roasted UBC Farm Carrot Toast/ Whipped Ricotta/ Pickled UBC Farm Fennel (vegetarian)
Jiwon Seo
Sous Chef, Burdock and Co.
Family dish: Korean Chungmu Gimbop (vegan)
Anton Lohvin
Owner, Westcoast Poke
Family Dish: Ukrainian Kulish
Eleni Fergadi and Vassilis Kerasiotis
Owners/Chefs, Nostos Greek Taverna
Family dish: Portokalopita (orange cake) and Galaktoboureko (semolina cake)
While you treat your tastebuds to this gastronomic tour, you can wash it all down with a selection of local beer and wine. Not only is Joy of Feeding an opportunity to expand your palate in a positive and beautiful communal environment, it’s also your chance to contribute to the UBC’s Centre for Sustainable Food Systems program, the Chefs’ Table Society’s future Culinary Centre, and the future of food security.
So grab your tickets ($90 each; with students receiving a 50% discount and children able to attend for free) here before they sell out, and get ready to rack up some serious foodie points, eating delicious food for a good cause!
