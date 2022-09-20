Heads Up / West Side

Taste the Flavours Of The World at UBC Farm’s ‘Joy Of Feeding’, October 2nd

Portrait

Photo via UBC Farm

On the afternoon of Sunday, October 2nd (12-3pm), the UBC Farm will once again be converted into an international picnic for their annual Joy of Feeding event.

Conceived and organized by Vij’s co-owner/chef, Meeru Dhalwala, this year’s event is a multicultural smorgasbord prepared by 12 new and established Vancouver chefs, who will be sharing their cherished family recipes with their guests. (All recipes will also be posted on the UBC Farm website, so you can enjoy them at home even if you can’t make it out to the farm for the full-on experience.) Check out the list of participants and which recipe they’ll be sharing below:

Andrea Alridge
Head Chef, Osteria Savio Volpe
&
Alden Ong
Head Chef, Farmer’s Apprentice

Family dish: Pork Belly Adobo

Andrea Carlson
Owner/Chef Burdock & Co, Harvest Community Foods, Bar Gobo

Family dish: Janssons Frestelse

Frank Pabst
Executive Chef, Blue Water Cafe + Private Wine Rooms

Family dish: German and Czech Beef Goulash

Vikram Vij
Co-owner/Chef, Vij’s Restaurant

Family dish: Bombay Frankie (vegetarian)

Julian Bond & Robert Clark
Organic Oceans

Family dish (Julian): Nlaka’pamux Interior Salish Hot Smoked Salmon on lightly dressed foraged greens

Dina Tavakoli
Chef & Content Creator @nooshbydina

Family dish: Persian Kabab Torsh – Lamb Kabab with Walnuts and Tart Pomegranate

Regina Lee
Chef and Content Creator, Gaia Kitchen

Family dish: Singapore Chicken Satay (plus vegan/vegetarian option)

Sarah Mierau
Founder, “Tradish” Plant Medicine Jams

Family dish: Organic Blackberry Sage Jam with Bannock (vegan)

Darren Clay
President, Chefs Table Society & Executive Sous Chef, Resident Dining UBC Food Services

Family dish: Harrisa Roasted UBC Farm Carrot Toast/ Whipped Ricotta/ Pickled UBC Farm Fennel (vegetarian)

Jiwon Seo
Sous Chef, Burdock and Co.

Family dish: Korean Chungmu Gimbop (vegan)

Anton Lohvin
Owner, Westcoast Poke

Family Dish: Ukrainian Kulish

Eleni Fergadi and Vassilis Kerasiotis
Owners/Chefs, Nostos Greek Taverna

Family dish: Portokalopita (orange cake) and Galaktoboureko (semolina cake)

While you treat your tastebuds to this gastronomic tour, you can wash it all down with a selection of local beer and wine. Not only is Joy of Feeding an opportunity to expand your palate in a positive and beautiful communal environment, it’s also your chance to contribute to the UBC’s Centre for Sustainable Food Systems program, the Chefs’ Table Society’s future Culinary Centre, and the future of food security.

So grab your tickets ($90 each; with students receiving a 50% discount and children able to attend for free) here before they sell out, and get ready to rack up some serious foodie points, eating delicious food for a good cause!

UBC Farm
Neighbourhood: West Side
3461 Ross Drive | 604-822-5092 | WEBSITE
Taste the Flavours Of The World at UBC Farm’s ‘Joy Of Feeding’, October 2nd
Beer Brief, Vol. 61

There are 0 comments

West Side

New East Vancouver Focused Exhibition Set to Open August 25th, 2022

Head to False Creek this Weekend for the Sea2City ‘Town Choir’ Performance

Take A Look Inside ‘Brasserie Coquette’, Now Open on Arbutus

Snag Tickets for Tayo’s Summer-Inspired Filipino Dinner

A Look Inside Folke, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

A Symbolic and Well-Traveled Piece of Luggage Uncovered from the MOV

Popular

Meet Lily Duong of New Mt. Pleasant Bar, ‘Friendlies’

Loula’s Taverna on The Drive is Seeking a Sous Chef

‘The Come Up’ with Oliver Hill

Rewind Brewery Opening Soon…

ARC Iberico Imports’ ‘Antonio Romero Productos Españoles’ Brand is a 2022 Pentawards Finalist

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Chinatown

Head to Chinatown for ‘Cousins & Friends Fest’, Happening Sept. 23-25

There's an Indigenous artist pop-up happening at the Studio A-OK shop later this week, that you should definitely factor into your plans...
Heads Up / Fraserhood

Ubuntu Canteen Hosting Cafe Olli for a Special Dinner, October 8th

We're expecting a lot of goodness both on and around the table at this dinner collaboration between Ubuntu's Dave Gunawan and Cafe Olli's Daniel Green.
Heads Up / Chinatown

Get Stoked for the Pamplemousse Jus Pre-Harvest Dinner and Dance Party, September 9th

Hot on the heels of an inspirational "research" trip to Los Angeles, James Langford Smith (aka one half of Summerland-based natty wine brand, Pamplemousse Jus), is bringing some of his best pals together at 265 Pender Street for a helluva good time.
Heads Up

How to Celebrate the 2022 Mid-Autumn Moon Festival in Vancouver, Mapped

The Mid Autumn Moon Festival honours the full harvest moon which is a symbol of peace, prosperity and togetherness — all good things to celebrate!

4 Places