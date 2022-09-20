Taste the Flavours Of The World at UBC Farm’s ‘Joy Of Feeding’, October 2nd

On the afternoon of Sunday, October 2nd (12-3pm), the UBC Farm will once again be converted into an international picnic for their annual Joy of Feeding event.

Conceived and organized by Vij’s co-owner/chef, Meeru Dhalwala, this year’s event is a multicultural smorgasbord prepared by 12 new and established Vancouver chefs, who will be sharing their cherished family recipes with their guests. (All recipes will also be posted on the UBC Farm website, so you can enjoy them at home even if you can’t make it out to the farm for the full-on experience.) Check out the list of participants and which recipe they’ll be sharing below:

Andrea Alridge

Head Chef, Osteria Savio Volpe

&

Alden Ong

Head Chef, Farmer’s Apprentice

Family dish: Pork Belly Adobo

Andrea Carlson

Owner/Chef Burdock & Co, Harvest Community Foods, Bar Gobo

Family dish: Janssons Frestelse

Frank Pabst

Executive Chef, Blue Water Cafe + Private Wine Rooms

Family dish: German and Czech Beef Goulash

Vikram Vij

Co-owner/Chef, Vij’s Restaurant

Family dish: Bombay Frankie (vegetarian)

Julian Bond & Robert Clark

Organic Oceans

Family dish (Julian): Nlaka’pamux Interior Salish Hot Smoked Salmon on lightly dressed foraged greens

Dina Tavakoli

Chef & Content Creator @nooshbydina

Family dish: Persian Kabab Torsh – Lamb Kabab with Walnuts and Tart Pomegranate

Regina Lee

Chef and Content Creator, Gaia Kitchen

Family dish: Singapore Chicken Satay (plus vegan/vegetarian option)

Sarah Mierau

Founder, “Tradish” Plant Medicine Jams

Family dish: Organic Blackberry Sage Jam with Bannock (vegan)

Darren Clay

President, Chefs Table Society & Executive Sous Chef, Resident Dining UBC Food Services

Family dish: Harrisa Roasted UBC Farm Carrot Toast/ Whipped Ricotta/ Pickled UBC Farm Fennel (vegetarian)

Jiwon Seo

Sous Chef, Burdock and Co.

Family dish: Korean Chungmu Gimbop (vegan)

Anton Lohvin

Owner, Westcoast Poke

Family Dish: Ukrainian Kulish

Eleni Fergadi and Vassilis Kerasiotis

Owners/Chefs, Nostos Greek Taverna

Family dish: Portokalopita (orange cake) and Galaktoboureko (semolina cake)

While you treat your tastebuds to this gastronomic tour, you can wash it all down with a selection of local beer and wine. Not only is Joy of Feeding an opportunity to expand your palate in a positive and beautiful communal environment, it’s also your chance to contribute to the UBC’s Centre for Sustainable Food Systems program, the Chefs’ Table Society’s future Culinary Centre, and the future of food security.

So grab your tickets ($90 each; with students receiving a 50% discount and children able to attend for free) here before they sell out, and get ready to rack up some serious foodie points, eating delicious food for a good cause!