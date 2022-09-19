Community News / Kitsilano

Mon Pitou Prepares for Thanksgiving with a Cornish Hen Dinner Kit Designed to Share

Portrait

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | Known for their decadent brunch and delicious seasonal menus, Mon Pitou is thrilled to announce the launch of their Thanksgiving Cornish hen dinner kit. Available as a dinner for two for $130 or as a dinner for four for $200, this kit is filled with comforting favourites and festive sides that are sure to please any crowd.

Starting with one Cornish hen per person, this decadent feast also includes buttery whipped mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, a mixed green salad accompanied by Mon Pitou’s house-made Champagne Vinaigrette, freshly baked rolls and herbed butter, gravy and cranberry sauce.

And of course, it isn’t Thanksgiving without dessert! The dinner for two includes two individual pumpkin tarts or a whole pumpkin pie if you opt for the dinner for four. How bad can that be?

Cooking instructions for the hens and reheating instructions for the sides are provided to allow for a seamless experience with no prep required so you can sit back, relax, and let the incredible aromas of the season fill your home.

Available for pre-order until October 5th at 2pm with pickup on Sunday, October 9th, you can place your order online by visiting www.exploretock.com/marchemonpitou. For more information, please email info@marchemonpitou.ca.

Marché Mon Pitou is a café, bistro, and specialty grocer located at 1387 West 7th Avenue in Vancouver. They are open every day from 8am to 4pm with their breakfast and lunch service taking place from 10am to 3pm on weekdays or 8:45am to 3pm on weekends. Visit www.marchemonpitou.ca for more information.

Marché Mon Pitou
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1387 W 7th Ave. | 604-730-0217 | WEBSITE
