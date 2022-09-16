ARC Iberico Imports’ ‘Antonio Romero Productos Españoles’ Brand is a 2022 Pentawards Finalist

The Goods from ARC Iberico Imports

Vancouver, BC | Antonio Romero Productos Españoles is the new brand of premium Spanish products developed by Antonio Romero Casado, President and Founder of ARC Iberico Imports and Jamoneria by ARC.

Antonio has used his expertise in bringing the best Spanish products to the Canadian market with ARC Iberico Imports, to create a brand that represents his journey through the thousands of delicacies from Spain that he personally tasted and selected.

Iberico ham, premium olive oils, and potato chips with the most authentic flavours from the Iberian Peninsula are just some of the delicacies the brand Antonio Romero will bring to you from November 2022.

The brand’s strong personality is not only to be found in the quality of its products but also in the brand’s look. Design, modernity, and cultural traditions are the ingredients to create an influential and recognizable look that has placed the Antonio Romero brand as a finalist for the 2022 Pentawards in the category “Best packaging brand identity projects”.

The Pentawards annual competition is committed to recognizing excellence in packaging design, providing a source of inspiration, and connecting the global community. Since its launch in 2007, it has received over 20,000 entries from over 64 countries across the globe, with winners showcasing some of the world’s most innovative, inspiring, and powerful packaging designs.

2022 winners will be revealed during the Gala Ceremony, taking place on September 23rd at the iconic Royal Opera House in London.