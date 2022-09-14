Ubuntu Canteen Hosting Cafe Olli for a Special Dinner, October 8th

Heads Up / Fraserhood

Take a minute to think ahead a month, because on Saturday, October 8th Ubuntu Canteen is hosting Daniel Green, co-owner of Portland’s Cafe Olli Portland, for a special dinner at Ubuntu that you’ll want to fit onto your calendar.

Although menu details aren’t yet available, what we do know is that it will be a combined effort between Green and Ubuntu’s Dave Gunawan, presented as a five-course spread plus dessert. Much like Ubuntu, Cafe Olli has built up a good rep and following largely owing to their community-mindedness, focus on seasonal, local ingredients, and sourdough baking – but with a rustic Italian spin and making good use of their woodfire oven. With that in mind, we’re expecting a lot of goodness on and around the table at this dinner. And we really can’t think of a more satisfying way to segue into a new month and season!

A seat at the October 8th dinner (6-10pm) goes for $100 before tax and gratuities. These spots are super limited though, and are likely to get scooped up once word gets out – so act fast if you don’t want to miss out! Beverage pairings can be arranged for an additional $55 upon arrival. A small cocktail menu and wine BTG or bottle will also be available.

Tickets and more info can be found here. Stay tuned to Ubuntu’s Instagram feed for menu details (dependent on farmers’ availability) closer to the event.

