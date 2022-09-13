L’Abattoir to Host Black Hills Estate Winery for a Winemaker’s Dinner, September 29th

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | Join Chef Lee Cooper and his team in welcoming Black Hills Winemaker and Master of Wine, Ross Wise, for a Winemaker’s Dinner in L’Abattoir Restaurant’s Private Dining Room, later this month.

On Thursday, September 29th, Ross and the L’Abattoir team will take guests on an evening’s journey through some of the winery’s most sought-after wines. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy both recent releases and library wines (including their sold-out and sought-after Nota Bene) from the Black Hills cellar, to be paired with a five-course menu.

The dinner begins at 6pm and tickets are available here for $195 per person (exclusive of taxes and gratuity) and sold in pairs. A limited number of tickets are remaining as of today, so don’t delay!

Any questions about the dinner? Reach out to info@labattoir.ca or call 604-568-1701.