‘First Pick Handmade’ Fall 2022 Show Popping Up at Heritage Hall, Sept 24-25

The Goods from First Pick Handmade

Vancouver, BC | First Pick Handmade returns this September to transform Heritage Hall into a 3,300-square foot pop-up with an exclusive shopping experience on Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, at 3102 Main Street, Vancouver, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm each day. First Pick Handmade’s event features handmade fashions for your person and home providing personally and locally made high-quality, thoughtful products over volume.

“We are really aware of the globalization challenges with fast fashion, like shipping and manufacturing delays, union-based concerns and even the need for labour and specialized skills,” says Janna Hurtzig, First Pick Handmade Founder and Curator. “Events like First Pick Handmade encourage consumers to be very thoughtful about their purchases, get to know the people who created their garments or elements for their home, and helps to maintain a thriving, unique and independent design scene in Vancouver that is sustainable and eco friendly through small runs that don’t create needless waste.”

Trending for the First Pick Handmade fall show sees size inclusive and gender-neutral designs and packaging as local designers focus on inclusivity of all body types and identities.

What: First Pick Handmade – curated fall pop-up sale

Date: Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 2022

Hours: 11:00 am to 6:00 pm

Where: Heritage Hall, 3102 Main Street, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: $3.00 per person, at the door or online

2022 Fall First Pick Handmade Designers include:

New Designers for First Pick Handmade: Givers and Takers Clothing, Oge Ajibe, Lydia Cecilia Art and After Times Art

Clothing: Givers and Takers Clothing, Jessica Redditt Designs, Kate & Frances, Oge Ajibe, Street and Saddle, Supernova by Blackhole Clothing, Uni Design

Fall / Winter Weather Accessories: Paimon, Headwear, Winterluxe Recycled Cashmere

Jewelry: Black SØLV, Flo Design Co., Joanna Lovett Sterling, Roberto Fioravanti, Zula Jewelry + Design

Skin Care and Beauty: Conscious Care

Art: After Times Art, Lorna Moffat Design, Lydia Cecilia, Sola Fiedler