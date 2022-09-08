Community News / Commercial Drive

Commercial Drive's Hānai Restaurant Launches New Family-Style 'Ohana Set Menu

Vancouver, BC | Hānai (1590 Commercial Drive), Commercial Drive’s destination for warm, home-spun Hawai’i-style cooking, is launching a new multi-course ‘Ohana Menu meant for sharing with friends, family, and loved ones. Available now, guests are treated to a variety of rotating, seasonal dishes, all inspired by chef Tess Bevernage’s childhood growing up in Hawai’i and travels throughout the Pacific Northwest.

“We opened Hānai to bring something unique to the table, a restaurant that represents the comforting, nourishing meals Tom and I enjoyed while growing up on O’ahu, as well as dishes that really speak to our sense of place in Vancouver,” says Bevernage, who opened Hānai with her partner Tom Robillard, Miki Ellis, and Stephen Whiteside in March of 2022. “Our ‘Ohana set menu allows our guests to taste a little bit of everything, like how we would enjoy a big family dinner back home.”

Hānai’s ‘Ohana Menu ($60 per person) features four courses (each with many dishes) and changes with the farm’s fresh sheets. Each meal includes a variety of delicious snacks, a hearty salad, a seafood dish, several proteins to be enjoyed over housemade furikake sesame crunch “fun” rice, and a sweet treat for dessert. Some ingredients Bevernage has been excited about lately, which guests may find in her menu, include wild foraged local seaweed from Vancouver Island and the sansho and nasturtiums growing on Hānai’s garden patio.

Sample ‘Ohana Menu
Drink pairings are available at $39 per person

Boiled Peanuts ginger, star anise
POG Boozy Slushie

Beach Snacks:
Daily Pickles takuan daikon, ginger soy cuc, li-hing apple
Candied Baby Anchovies sweet and salty, sesame
Adobo Potatoes kewpie mayo, garlic, togarashi
Sage Hills Sparkling Chardonnay Pet Nat

Cropethorne Farm Greens miso tahini dressing
Local Wild Halibut Cheeks limu salt cucumbers, foraged seaweed, nasturtium flowers, sansho
Enderle & Moll Müller-Thurgau

Chicken Lau Lau kalua pork fat, wrapped in chard + lotus leaf
Squid Luau coconut swiss chard taro sauce, pickles onion, sesame crunch, chili pepper water
Kalua Pork slow cooked pork shoulder, pickled cabbage
Seasonal Vegetable “Poke’ tamarind ginger, wild Vancouver Island seaweed
Fun Rice house furikake sesame crunch
Tengumai Yamahai Junmai Sake

Haupia Ube Pie sweet potato, coconut pudding
Niwa no Uguisu Tomari’ Plum Wine

Guests can pre-order the ‘Ohana Menu online. A limited number is also kept available for walk-ins.

“It’s been really special developing our ‘Ohana Menu and evolving the business from what was a simple, take-out concept before as Hānai Family Table to the full Hānai restaurant experience,” adds Bevernage. “We’ve been able to experiment with more gorgeous local ingredients, more flavours, and really showcase our version of home-style Hawai’i cooking. Working with Miki and Stephen with their talent for wine and sake has been a dream seeing them pair things with our food. My favourite right now has got to be the Catherine and Pierre Breton ‘La Ritournelle’ Cabernet Franc Rosé.”

Hānai is open Thursday to Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are recommended. Walk-ins welcome.

For more information about Hānai, please visit www.hanaivancouver.com.

Hānai
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1590 Commercial Dr. | WEBSITE
