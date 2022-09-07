Wickaninnish Inn Looking to Add a Cook and Sous Chef to Their Culinary Team

The Goods from Wickaninnish Inn
Tofino, BC | The Culinary Team at The Inn embodies a “work hard, play hard” philosophy with great camaraderie and dedication to delivering the best product at all times. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for creating impeccable guest experiences, our Culinary Team roles offer candidates an exciting opportunity to learn and grow within a Relais & Chateaux property. Currently we are hiring a Cook and Sous Chef.
As a Cook you will:
– Ensure efficient and personalized guest service meeting and exceeding Relais & Chateaux, AAA 4 & 5 Diamond and Forbes Standards
– Work directly with Chef Carmen Ingham and the Culinary Team to offer scratch cooking. We make 95% of our products in house; our biggest supplier is Mother Nature.
Please note that some duties of this position may change due to COVID-19 operating regulations/standards.
Our Ideal Candidate:
Will embody our West Coast culture and is committed to the art of service. For the role of Cook, we are looking for candidates with the following:
– Exemplary guest service skills and demonstrated willingness to exceed guest expectations
– Passionate about their craft, love food, love fresh ingredients!
– A professional and groomed appearance
– A calm, capable, and composed demeanour
– Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
– Superior organizational skills, attention to detail, ability to multi-task in a high pressure/stressful environment
– A positive and proactive approach and an ability to work independently or as part of a team
– A desire to contribute exciting and innovative ideas towards the ongoing improvement of the Kitchen and the Wickaninnish Inn as a whole
– Previous fine dining establishment or similar experience
*As a term of employment, all team members must have a minimum of one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and if not fully vaccinated, be committed to receiving their second dose within 6 weeks of being hired. Proof of vaccination is required.
Availability:
– Must be available to work evenings and weekends
– This position can be year-round or seasonal
Benefits & Housing:
– Competitive employee benefits including health & wellness assistance, on-site privileges, team events
– Financial Commitment Incentive available
– Paid Overtime, starting wage $19 per hour
– Introductory shared accommodation is available
As a Sous Chef you will:
– Ensure efficient and personalized guest service meeting and exceeding Relais & Chateaux, AAA 4 & 5 Diamond and Forbes Standards
– Assist Executive Chef Carmen Ingham and fellow Sous Chefs in all aspects of the daily operation of the kitchen and maintain the highest level of culinary excellence
– Participate in menu planning and be responsible for be responsible for production and presentation
– Act as a liaison between the Executive Chef and Culinary Team; be responsible for team training and mentoring. Assume supervision of the team in the absence of the Executive Chef
– Be responsible for ordering, inventory, and maintenance of a safe, sanitary, and healthy working environment
*Please note that some duties of this position may change due to COVID-19 operating regulations/standards.
Our Ideal Candidate:
Will embody our West Coast culture and is committed to the art of service. For the role of Sous Chef, we are looking for candidates with the following:
– Exemplary guest service skills and demonstrated willingness to exceed guest expectations
– Minimum 3-years in a similar position/level in a fine dining establishment or similar experience
– Passionate about their craft, love food, love fresh ingredients!
– A professional and groomed appearance and a calm, capable, and composed demeanour
– Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, both verbal and written
– Superior organizational skills, attention to detail, ability to multi-task in a high pressure/stressful environment
– A positive and proactive approach and an ability to work independently or as part of a team
– Be creative and innovative yet able to adjust style to suit specific guest requests
– Familiarity with current culinary and F&B trends, innovations, and techniques, and a commitment to keeping education and knowledge base relevant
– Journeyman/Red Seal Certification an asset
– Valid FoodSafe Certification
– A desire to contribute exciting and innovative ideas towards the ongoing improvement of the Kitchen and the Wickaninnish Inn as a whole
– As a term of employment, all team members must have a minimum of one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and if not fully vaccinated, be committed to receiving their second dose within 6 weeks of being hired. Proof of vaccination is required.
Availability:
– Must be available to work evenings and weekends
– Ability to make a commitment of 2 years to the position
Benefits:
– Competitive employee benefits including health & wellness assistance, on-site privileges, team events
How to Apply:
To apply for this career opportunity, send your resume and letter of intent to jobs@wickinn.com. By submitting an application, you are attesting that the information given is accurate. As we receive a high volume of e-mails, we are only able to respond directly to you if your resume and interests align with our currently available positions.
