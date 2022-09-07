Wickaninnish Inn Looking to Add a Cook and Sous Chef to Their Culinary Team

The Goods from Wickaninnish Inn

Tofino, BC | The Culinary Team at The Inn embodies a “work hard, play hard” philosophy with great camaraderie and dedication to delivering the best product at all times. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for creating impeccable guest experiences, our Culinary Team roles offer candidates an exciting opportunity to learn and grow within a Relais & Chateaux property. Currently we are hiring a Cook and Sous Chef.

As a Cook you will:

– Ensure efficient and personalized guest service meeting and exceeding Relais & Chateaux, AAA 4 & 5 Diamond and Forbes Standards

– Work directly with Chef Carmen Ingham and the Culinary Team to offer scratch cooking. We make 95% of our products in house; our biggest supplier is Mother Nature.

Please note that some duties of this position may change due to COVID-19 operating regulations/standards.

Our Ideal Candidate:

Will embody our West Coast culture and is committed to the art of service. For the role of Cook, we are looking for candidates with the following:

– Exemplary guest service skills and demonstrated willingness to exceed guest expectations

– Passionate about their craft, love food, love fresh ingredients!

– A professional and groomed appearance

– A calm, capable, and composed demeanour

– Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

– Superior organizational skills, attention to detail, ability to multi-task in a high pressure/stressful environment

– A positive and proactive approach and an ability to work independently or as part of a team

– A desire to contribute exciting and innovative ideas towards the ongoing improvement of the Kitchen and the Wickaninnish Inn as a whole

– Previous fine dining establishment or similar experience

*As a term of employment, all team members must have a minimum of one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and if not fully vaccinated, be committed to receiving their second dose within 6 weeks of being hired. Proof of vaccination is required.

Availability:

– Must be available to work evenings and weekends

– This position can be year-round or seasonal

Benefits & Housing:

– Competitive employee benefits including health & wellness assistance, on-site privileges, team events

– Financial Commitment Incentive available

– Paid Overtime, starting wage $19 per hour

– Introductory shared accommodation is available

As a Sous Chef you will:

– Ensure efficient and personalized guest service meeting and exceeding Relais & Chateaux, AAA 4 & 5 Diamond and Forbes Standards

– Assist Executive Chef Carmen Ingham and fellow Sous Chefs in all aspects of the daily operation of the kitchen and maintain the highest level of culinary excellence

– Participate in menu planning and be responsible for be responsible for production and presentation

– Act as a liaison between the Executive Chef and Culinary Team; be responsible for team training and mentoring. Assume supervision of the team in the absence of the Executive Chef

– Be responsible for ordering, inventory, and maintenance of a safe, sanitary, and healthy working environment

*Please note that some duties of this position may change due to COVID-19 operating regulations/standards.

Our Ideal Candidate:

Will embody our West Coast culture and is committed to the art of service. For the role of Sous Chef, we are looking for candidates with the following:

– Exemplary guest service skills and demonstrated willingness to exceed guest expectations

– Minimum 3-years in a similar position/level in a fine dining establishment or similar experience

– Passionate about their craft, love food, love fresh ingredients!

– A professional and groomed appearance and a calm, capable, and composed demeanour

– Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, both verbal and written

– Superior organizational skills, attention to detail, ability to multi-task in a high pressure/stressful environment

– A positive and proactive approach and an ability to work independently or as part of a team

– Be creative and innovative yet able to adjust style to suit specific guest requests

– Familiarity with current culinary and F&B trends, innovations, and techniques, and a commitment to keeping education and knowledge base relevant

– Journeyman/Red Seal Certification an asset

– Valid FoodSafe Certification

– A desire to contribute exciting and innovative ideas towards the ongoing improvement of the Kitchen and the Wickaninnish Inn as a whole

– As a term of employment, all team members must have a minimum of one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and if not fully vaccinated, be committed to receiving their second dose within 6 weeks of being hired. Proof of vaccination is required.

Availability:

– Must be available to work evenings and weekends

– Ability to make a commitment of 2 years to the position

Benefits:

– Competitive employee benefits including health & wellness assistance, on-site privileges, team events

How to Apply:

To apply for this career opportunity, send your resume and letter of intent to jobs@wickinn.com. By submitting an application, you are attesting that the information given is accurate. As we receive a high volume of e-mails, we are only able to respond directly to you if your resume and interests align with our currently available positions.