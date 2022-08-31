Heads Up / Chinatown

Snag Tickets to a Korean-Inspired Dinner in Chinatown This Weekend!

The string of innovative (and tasty) events making good use of the old Nancy Go Yaya space (265 E Pender) continues this weekend with a pop up dinner concept called Māat (Korean for “flavour”), brought to us by Vancouver Chef Kyle Lee (Elisa) and Director Jay Son (CinCin).

Māat will offer a seven course tasting menu featuring modern takes on some traditional Korean dishes, using local ingredients. As you can see from the menu below, this team isn’t messing around:

For drinks, Emily Vey (Bar Manager, The Diamond) has designed a complementary cocktail list that highlights Korean spirits brand, Hwayo (Jay’s aunt, Hyewon Son, is a widely respected branding specialist in Korea, and designed Hwayo’s branding). There will also be wine available by the bottle, as well as beer and soda.

Māat takes place this weekend, Saturday, September 3rd and Sunday, September 4th (yes, it’s already September). There will be two seatings per night, 5pm and 8:30pm. At $185 each (food only; drinks and cocktail pairings extra) tickets are certainly a splurge, but hey – it’s the last long weekend of the summer! If you’ve got the cash, then this will be money well spent, and a memorable closure to the season.

Sold? Get your tickets here now.

Nancy Go Yaya
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
265 East Pender St. (Closed)
