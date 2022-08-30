DL Chicken and Local Brand ‘Crash’ Collaborate on Limited Meal Box & Merch

The Goods from DownLow Chicken Shack

Vancouver, BC | DL Chicken, Vancouver’s original Hot Chicken brand, is launching a special “Crash Blue” sando meal box and merch collection with up-and-coming local streetwear brand Crash. Available starting Friday, September 2, 2022 while supplies last, guests can get their hands on The Crash Meal and several limited-edition Crash x DL hats, t-shirts, and hoodies at both DL Chicken on Commercial Drive and UBC.

“I’m very impressed by the brand Ryan has already built with Crash, which he launched just three years ago,” says Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken, Downlow Burgers, Vennie’s Sub Shop, and The Drive Canteen. “His limited-edition creations are unique and capture a specific streetwear vibe. They often sell out as soon as they go on sale. Crash is definitely a Vancouver brand to watch, and we’re excited to be collaborating with him.”

The DL Chicken x Crash Collection features The Crash Meal in a special Crash x DL logoed box ($19.95 each), which includes: an OG Fried Chicken Sando with custom Truffle Spice Dust and Crash Truffle Mayo Sauce in Crash Blue; DL fries with Truffle Spice Dust; Crash Truffle Mayo Sauce and DL Sauce for dipping; and a limited-edition Crash x DL Key Chain.

And in true Crash-style, there will also be several DL x Crash branded merchandise available, including a blue trucker hat, black hoodie, and three different t-shirt styles in black and white.

Crash is a rapidly growing streetwear brand based out of Vancouver since 2019. The owner, Ryan Nelson, aims to create affordable and unique clothing for youth like himself. Crash sells a wide variety of products such as t-shirts, hoodies, pants, hats, jewelry, various accessories and more.

“Crash’s designs are one-of-a-kind and won’t be repeated again,” adds Stephen. “Since Crash’s brand colour is also this one-of-a-kind cool blue, we definitely worked hard to give our sauces that special blue hue with all natural ingredients.”

The DL x Crash Collection is available first come, first serve from September 2, 2022 while supplies last at both DL Chicken OG (905 Commercial Drive) and DL Chicken UBC (6065 University Boulevard).

For more information about Crash, please visit www.crashvancouver.ca or on Instagram.

For hours of operation and more information, please visit DL Chicken on Instagram or at www.DLChickenShack.ca.

DownLow Chicken Shack Commercial Drive 905 Commercial Dr. MAP