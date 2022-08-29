Bar Corso Announces Korean / Italian Pop-Up Dinner, September 4th

The Goods from Bar Corso

Vancouver, BC | Commercial Drive’s Bar Corso is excited to announce their third pop-up dinner on Sunday, September 4th from 7-10pm. For one night only, Bar Corso’s Chef Jaewook, who is originally from Korea, will be collaborating with Executive Chef Luke Boswell on a five-course Korean / Italian menu. Dinner is $75 per person (food only), or $120 with optional drinks pairings. Reservations can be made via Tock here. Check out the full menu below:

Snacks

Tomato & fried basil chawanmushi, bison heart pastrami & pear tart w/ egg yolk jam, eggplant kimchi

1st

Iced angel hair noodle, kombu dashi, shiitake noodles, anchovies & wakame

2nd

Soy cured Dungeness crab, squid ink sushi rice, nori, sesame oil, sesame seed & sesame leaf

3rd

Braised pork jowl, 14 hour celeriac gratin, Parmigiano Reggiano, salted cucumber & pickler daikon

4th

Tallegio & yuja sorbet & gochujang caramel

5th

Korean pavlova